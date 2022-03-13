PROVIDENCE — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is returning to Rhode Island on Tuesday to give a lecture at Brown University.
Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island, will share ideas on how the U.S. can continue to compete globally while also creating an economy that works for all Americans.
The event is part of a lecture series in memory of Stephen A. Ogden Jr., Class of 1960. Ogden died in 1963 from injuries he suffered in a car accident during his junior year.
University President Christina Paxson will lead a moderated discussion afterward about economic growth and equity in the U.S., the impact of the pandemic on American and global commerce, and Raimondo’s experiences as a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet.
Paxson said they’re thrilled to welcome Raimondo back to Rhode Island to deliver the lecture.
Raimondo served as governor from 2015 to 2021, when she left to join the administration as commerce secretary.
The event is free and open to the public but advance registration is required. There will be a livestream.
— Associated Press
