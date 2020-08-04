WESTERLY — Supervised fall sports conditioning sessions have been put on hold after two student athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau informed families whose children attend the public school system on Tuesday afternoon that the conditioning drills, which had started within the past week, were suspended. Garceau learned of the positive test results Tuesday morning after receiving a message from Westerly High School Athletic Director Jamey Vetelino.
During an interview, Garceau said the two athletes are Westerly High School football players. The age and class of the students was unclear. The condition of the students was also unclear.
The conditioning sessions did not involve contact, and social distancing measures were followed, Garceau said. The Westerly High School marching band, which had started outdoor practices about two weeks ago, will also not practice following the two positive tests.
School officials are concerned about reports of "large parties or gatherings" that students attended over the weekend, Garceau said. The two students who tested positive both held summer jobs at the same location in Misquamicut, Garceau said.
"We are being told, while it would be impossible to say with absolute certainty, that these students likely came into contact with the virus at their summer jobs, not as a result of participating in the conditioning sessions," Garceau said in his message to families.
School officials notified the state Department of Health and have prepared information that could be used by state officials to conduct contact tracing, Garceau said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
