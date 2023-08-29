WESTERLY — Five months after withdrawing its application to build housing on the former St. Pius X School site, the developers are back before Westerly’s Planning Board with a slightly modified proposal that includes more units.
The hope is that the re-think of certain aspects of the plan will meet with the board’s approval, but nearby neighbors continue to criticize what one resident called a “tone deaf” undertaking that hasn’t heeded their concerns.
Trendsetter Properties LLC also asked for and got Planning Board approval Aug. 15 to combine its master and preliminary plan reviews, justifying it by noting that stormwater design and engineering for the site is complete. The project’s stormwater permit application is before the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and it also received approval from Rhode Island Housing to apply for a comprehensive permit.
Under state law, a comprehensive permit allows developers to bypass local density requirements in return for providing a percentage of low and moderately priced units. The law also allows developers to skip the Zoning Board of Review round of land-use reviews.
The current application is a new one to the town, in the eyes of the Planning Department and Planning Board. It will go through Planning Board review and a hearing.
“We are completely aware an approval to combine master and preliminary plans is simply procedural,” the applicant’s attorney, William Nardone, said. “It’s not an indication any individual board member or the board as a whole loves the plan or thinks it’s the worst plan on the planet. It’s simply a procedural step to expedite things.”
Trendsetter was in the process of attaining a comprehensive permit for the work when it abruptly halted the process on March 15.
Trendsetter had been working for more than a year to develop the old school property into multifamily rental housing, including units designated as low- and moderate-income deed-restricted.
Originally, the work would have placed 13 units in the school building and 31 more in a new adjacent structure, for a total of 44. Revisions last winter increased the total to 48 units.
The latest plans bump the total number of units up to 54, and sets the number of parking spaces at 85, or one space per planned bedroom.
“My team and I went and did extensive research,” Jeffrey Pucci, a principal in Trendsetter Properties, told the board, “To make sure we were coming back to you with a plan that could be supported by the land and what we could go forward with.”
The addition of 10 units, Pucci explained, was because “as anybody in my situation would do is try to come up with the best, economically feasible plan for the project.”
Twenty-five percent of the units would be deemed affordable.
“A result of the increase in the units is an increase in the number of affordable units, which addresses a state and local need we’re all well aware of,” Nardone said.
A group of local residents had asked the Planning Board not to approve combining the master and preliminary phases. They said doing so would give momentum to “a plan that has only gotten worse,” Elm Street resident Ed Marolda, a member of Elm Street CARES, said.
Marolda, now a member of the town’s ad hoc affordable housing body, said he and others support housing on the lot. Many are in favor of affordable housing and re-purposing the school.
It comes down to a question of density, he said.
“The question is what’s the number of units that should be there, not what is the maximum number it will support,” Marolda said. “What they proposed, even at 48 units, was going to overwhelm the site and will continue to do so.”
Trendsetter Properties LLC is a Watch Hill-based company that purchased the former school and surrounding 2.64 acres in 2021.
The school building was most recently used as a Pre-K through Grade 8 parochial school and once served as Westerly High School. Town records indicate the original structure was constructed in 1880 and consisted of a two-story brick building and that a one-story brick addition was added in 2006.
The school closed following the 2017-18 school year due to shrinking enrollment and financial problems.
