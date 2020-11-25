WESTERLY — Daniel and Katie Hostettler, along with their two children, Annie and Will, began their Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday afternoon by carrying on a family tradition of helping those in need.
The Hostettlers handed out free, hand-crafted, Ocean House Thanksgiving dinner boxes — packed with turkeys and fixings, pies from Richmond Farms and cranberry iced tea from Granny Squibb's — to the cars full of people who drove up to the blue company truck parked at the Washington Trust Community Skating Center in downtown Westerly.
"We wanted to serve the community in a meaningful way," said Daniel Hostettler, president and managing director of Ocean House Management Collection, which includes Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn and The Preserve Sporting Club, "to spread some joy and to serve as inspiration for others.
"We feel a deep responsibility to assist children and families in need, especially those in our own community who are facing economic difficulties and challenges," added Hostettler, who was joined by Antonia Korosek, general manager of the properties, and several other Ocean House employees. "This is a time to be thankful ... and a time to help others."
Help is certainly needed by many Rhode Islanders, according the Rhode Island Food Bank. In a new report released by the food bank, the coronavirus pandemic has left many residents in dire need of food. One in four households has experienced a lack of food since the COVID-19 outbreak, the study says.
"We estimate that 25 percent of families are food insecure," said Hugh Minor, a spokesman for the food bank. According to a recent food bank study, this is highest level of food insecurity the organization has seen in 20 years.
"We're definitely seeing an increase in need as client numbers continue to rise," said Matt Levy, the social media and marketing manager for Jonnycake Center of Westerly in an email this week. "The effects of the pandemic and its associated economic fallout are leading more people than ever to Jonnycake's social services and our food pantry."
"We are doing our best to meet demand and reinvent our programming, such as holiday meals and our Adopt-a-Family, so that we can serve as many neighbors in need as possible," he added.
In years past, Levy said, volunteers and workers at the center's food pantry also distributed "turkeys and fixings" for traditional Thanksgiving dinners just before the Thanksgiving holiday, but with COVID-19 health guidelines, he said, "we could not quarantine, handle, and safely distribute Thanksgiving food as we would have normally."
"Instead," he added, "we provided gift cards so that clients could purchase their own food at no cost."
The food gift cards were distributed earlier this month, during the weekend of Nov. 14.
"Our numbers indicate that 1,214 people from 447 local households received holiday assistance from our food pantry on that weekend alone," Levy said.
Susan Sedensky, executive director of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, said on the first day the center began distributing the 500 boxes of full of fresh fruits and vegetables, canned vegetable, stuffing, turkey and pies that hand been hand-packed by a small army of center volunteers, she witnessed something she had never seen: a line of cars all the way down Chase Street in Pawcatuck, where the center is located.
"It was a torrential downpour and people were even walking in that storm in order to pick up their turkey meal and bring it home," she said.
The center distributed turkey meals to 130 families that day, Sedensky said, "and we also used the opportunity to distribute ponchos and warm socks to the walkers."
Sedensky said the center could not have handled the "huge distribution without our community’s help."
"So many individuals, businesses, charitable organizations, churches and the United Way helped to make this happen," she added. "Due to COVID, we had some concern about actually getting the food from the stores, but David Eck, owner of Dog Watch restaurants, came through in a pinch by donating 300 turkeys this year. It was a great relief to see them arrive."
Levy, too, said the Jonnycake Center has relied heavily on help from others. Especially since the center's fundraising potential has been diminished due to pandemic restrictions.
"We have been unable to hold any fundraising events since March, and the thrift store's closure for nearly three months in the spring resulted in the loss of about $200,000 in revenue," he said. That is revenue needed to fund social services and the food pantry.
"Our supporters have been truly wonderful and readily opened their hearts in donating what they can," Levy said, "all in the spirit of uplifting those around us who are struggling."
Levy said the center has had "a really great response from corporate and private foundations, who themselves have been generously supportive of the non-profit community this year.
"It helps to know that even in this time of increased need, we have seen an accompanying increase in private and corporate giving," he said, "and individual giving from the community."
According to the food bank report, "There is no end in sight to the current crisis, and yet key government programs have already been cut back. More government assistance is needed to prevent evictions, bankruptcies, and widespread hunger. Rather than reducing federal aid, Congress should issue more relief and reinforce the national nutrition safety net so that families can survive the long-term economic fallout from the pandemic.”
"We will be doing this all again at Christmas," Sedensky said.
