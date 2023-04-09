Spring wild turkey hunting permits for the youth, paraplegic, and public hunting seasons are now on sale from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The 2023 seven-day youth turkey hunting season for ages 12 to 15 is open April 17-23. Participating youth ages 12 to 14 must have a junior hunting license, or, if age 15, a resident hunting license; and a spring turkey permit. Junior hunters must be in the immediate company of an adult age 21 or older who holds a valid R.I. hunting license. The 2023 two-day paraplegic hunter turkey season runs April 22 to 23. Hunters must have a spring turkey permit and a permanent disability hunting license.
The 2023 spring turkey season for the public opens April 27 and runs through May 21. Hunters must have a spring turkey permit and a valid Rhode Island hunting license. The season bag limit is two bearded turkeys, no more than one of which can be harvested on state-owned land (all lands turkey permit). Legal shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 1 p.m. All harvested turkeys must be registered with DEM'S Division of Fish and Wildlife within 24 hours of harvest. Wild turkey licenses may be purchased at rio.ri.gov.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
