WESTERLY — A transformer malfunction resulted in a power outage of 20 to 45 minutes for about 7,500 National Grid customers in the town on Tuesday afternoon.
For the past several days the company had been making equipment upgrades at its Canal Street substation, including the replacement of a transformer. While the transformer was out of service, additional load was taken on by other transformers and a mobile substation the company had in place, said Ted Kresse, a National Grid spokesman.
As the company was completing its work, the only transformer carrying the additional load tripped and caused a loss of electrical service for about 7,500 customers at about 1:15 p.m. Roughly 3,500 customers were restored within 20 minutes via switching, and the rest were restored within 45 minutes.
The company is investigating the cause for the incident, Kresse said.
— Dale P. Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.