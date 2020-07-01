WESTERLY — Tri-County Community Action Agency will add a pre-K classroom at its location at 34 Pond St. The program also runs a pre-K program in Providence.
Studies show that children who attend a quality pre-K program are more prepared for kindergarten and set a foundation for lifelong learning.
Registration is available via lottery to children who have turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2020, and reside in Westerly.
Applications are being accepted through Friday, July 5. To apply, visit www3.ride.ri.gov/pklottery. For more information, email RIPre-K@ride.ri.gov.
