Tri-County Community Action Agency's LiHEAP program offers assistance for low-income individuals and families in need of help with fuel bills. Homeowners and renters who meet the agency’s income guidelines may be eligible for heating assistance and weatherization services.
Residents in the towns of Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, Exeter, Narragansett, New Shoreham, North Kingston, South Kingstown and West Greenwich should call 401-515-2432 to make an appointment for assistance at the agency’s office at 415 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, or visit tricountyri.org/services/fuel-assistance-weatherization to apply or for more information.
