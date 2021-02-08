WESTERLY — Beset with delays, work to transform the lower level of the town-owned PACE/Adult Day Center of Westerly into space for the school district's Transition Academy is ongoing. Meanwhile, students in the program are either participating via distance learning and attending internships or going to temporary quarters in the gymnasium at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall.
The Transition Academy program, which the school district is required to provide by state law, is for residents ages 18 to 22 with disabilities who have graduated from high school. The program is focused on improving the academic and functional achievement to facilitate the participants' movement from school to post-school activities such as post-secondary education, vocational education, integrated and supported employment, independent living, or community participation.
School district officials scrambled to find a new location for the academy after the School Committee, at the encouragement of the Town Council, voted in May to stop using the Tower Street School Community Center facility for public education programing. The Town Council then quickly moved toward either demolishing the Tower Street facility or selling it as is.
All school equipment was removed, but the building now sits empty and has yet to be sold.
Some parents have opted not to send their children to the program, which currently has 21 students enrolled while situated in the gymnasium.
"My daughter and many of the students in the academy program have sensory issues that make it a sensory nightmare being in a gym," said Maria Bucchino, whose 19-year-old daughter joined the Transition Academy program toward the end of the 2019-20 school year. "The problem is the acoustics and other things."
Bucchino said her daughter continues to receive services from a special education teacher and is involved with two internships, but has several hours per day open that would otherwise be filled with program activities. The morning meeting, held virtually, is a challenge for her daughter and other special education students as well, Bucchino said.
It was stated during a recent meeting of the Westerly Local Advisory Committee for Special Education that a total of four or five students are not attending the Transition Academy program at the gym because of parental concerns with the gym, and that four or five others are not attending for in-person programming due to COVID-19, she said during a Monday interview.
In a Jan. 27 School Committee meeting, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau acknowledged the effort to prepare the lower level at the PACE building on Union Street has moved slowly.
"Unfortunately it has taken longer than we hoped," Garceau said.
Garceau said at the time he had recently learned construction to renovate the PACE building, which previously served as the town's police station, was likely to begin soon because the fire marshal was supporting the district's effort to obtain a variance required before a construction permit could be issued.
Other delays occurred, Garceau said Monday, when town officials decided new electric and gas meters should be installed rather than the town and school department agreeing to share the cost of utilities. Garceau said the discovery that asbestos abatement was required for a section of the floor also added time and increased the estimated cost of the work as well.
"We're trying to get it done as quickly as we can. We know some parents are frustrated and we appreciate their frustration," Garceau said. "We didn't expect it would take this long either."
School Committee member Becky Fowler, who serves as the committee's liaison to the Westerly Local Advisory Committee for Special Education, told committee members she was troubled to learn of the academy's struggle to get settled into its new quarters.
"Everything I've learned in the last week has frustrated me, so I can't imagine how these parents and students are feeling," Fowler said, referring to how long it is taking to prepare the space at the Pace building.
Fowler, who was elected to her first term on the School Committee in November, asked that the Transition Academy be put on the School Committee's Feb. 10 agenda for discussion.
"These families need to make a decision on what they are doing … with our kids. They need to make a decision on what they are doing for the rest of the year," Fowler said.
Bucchino said she was glad that Fowler spoke up for parents and thanked Garceau for providing answers when she has asked questions during the past six months as she has followed the process and tried to help her daughter. Still, Bucchino said, she finds the delays difficult to understand.
Bucchino also noted that some members of the former Town Council did not support use of the PACE building.
Bucchino sad she fears the Pace building might not be ready until the start of the next school year or later. She noted that program eligibility ends when students turn 22.
"Like a friend of mine said, 'the clock is ticking,'" Bucchino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.