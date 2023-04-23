Trade cards were the business cards of the mid- to late-1800s and were used to advertise products and businesses, which today makes them highly desired by collectors.
They provide a great record of long-ago businesses that survive only in this art form.
Their heyday was from 1876 to 1904. The standard size is 3-by-4¾ inches, but there is an exception to every rule. Some businesses must have thought their message would be better advertised with a larger 4¾-by-6½-inch card. Some went smaller.
In the mid-1800s, trade cards or collectible cards were inserted into cigarette packs to stiffen the package and protect the tobacco. After that, it didn’t take long for other businesses to jump on the bandwagon. As collectible as they are today, in the 1800s people would make scrap albums of the cards and even carefully cut out the images to create new cards for a loved one decorated with those cutouts, die cuts and lace.
In many cases, without the preservation of trade cards, many businesses would slip into the obscurity of time. But the beautiful lithography of these multi-colored cards with pictures of birds, beautiful women, animals, lobsters, shellfish and flowers, paired with the names of businesses, are a testament to their existence.
Some businesses took better advantage of the use of trade cards or just had more money in their advertising budgets.
In the case of Westerly, a collector could amass a collection of as many as 550 cards. From the Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton area one could expect to collect around 100 cards. The disparity is a clear indicator of the number of businesses in the county versus a town the size of Westerly.
Of the three county towns, Charlestown has zero, followed by Richmond with about 8 and Hopkinton with 92.
By far the most prolific user of trade cards in Westerly was E.N. Denison, Jewelers and Silversmiths, with 152 different cards and counting. Coming in a distant second is P.S. Barbers Pure Soaps with 31 cards; Enoch Vars, Pharmacist of Niantic, 22 cards; H.C. Richmond, dry goods, 20; Frankenstein Dry Goods, 18 cards; and C.W. Willard stoves, 18 cards.
Some of the cards were done in a series to better entice customers to return to the store, buy something, and make a set. The series could include flowers, shellfish, poets, writers, dogs, presidents, and in the case of Denison, cards representing all the countries in the world. They are resplendent with characters dressed in the garb of their country and a facsimile of their currency or stamps.
In the case of C. W. Willard, his cards would feature the picture of a stove or a pretty girl. Some of the jewelry cards did a crossover by advertising a popular watch or medicine on the front with the name of the business on the back.
The most prolific user of trade cards in the county was pharmacist G. E. Greene in Hope Valley with 21, followed by Thomas A. Barber in Ashaway, dry goods, 13, and John G. Arnold, a dry goods dealer in Hope Valley, 10.
One of the more interesting trade cards is for the Baptist Church in Hope Valley, E. B. Haskell, pastor, with a list of the service times. And a Westerly Roller Skating Rink series that touted Prof. Wm. Ed. Livesey, an “English Trick and Fancy Skater.”
Pictures on the cards were not unique to any particular business. There are cards with the same picture on the front with the name of a different business. The names can either be printed during the creation of the card, or put on with a stamp. Many times, the name on stamped cards is weak or faded as the rubber stamp ran low on ink during repeated uses.
That is not to say that there were no business cards produced in this era, because there were. The typography of some of these business cards would put to shame any cards produced today. Any lover of fonts and typography, the type produced on rotary presses, would find these cards intriguing.
A list of county businesses that had trade cards includes: John G. Arnold, Hope Valley, dry goods; A.M. Bailey, Hope Valley, dry goods; A.S. Babcock, boots and shoes, Rockville; Hope Valley Baptist Church; J.F. Baggs, Woodville, dry goods, medicines, boots and shoes; Babcock and Nichols, Hope Valley, dry goods; Moses P. Barber, Arcadia, lumber dealer; Thos. A. Barber, Ashaway, dry goods; T.A. Barber, Ashaway, druggist; G.E. Greene, pharmacist, Hope Valley; W. F. Joslin, Hope Valley, groceries; F.W. Crandall, Hope Valley, phonograph sales; G. B. Langworthy, Ashaway, dry goods; O. Langworthy, Ashaway, groceries and crockeries; S.A. Nichols, Hope Valley, picture frames; Herbert N. Phillips, Shannock, job printing; Richmond & Rogers, Hope Valley, stoves; Richmond & Slocum, Hope Valley, stoves; Thos. B. Segar, Hope Valley, boots and shoes; Wm. F. Segar, Wyoming, dry goods; Sullivan & Perry, Shannock, dry goods; B.L. Kenyon, Hope Valley, stoves; and Willis the Clothier, Hope Valley.
A list of Westerly business having trade cards: Samuel G. Babcock, dry goods and carpets; P.S. Barber, soaps; A.L. Barbour & Co., druggists and chemists; The Bee Hive, dry goods and millinery; Bloeser’s Barber Shop; C.B. Bliven, sewing machines; Blake & Maxson, pianos, organs and music; N. Brown, groceries; John Brown, boots and shoes; Boston Store; N. Brown & Co., groceries; C. H. Burdick, pianos; E.H. Burdick, medicines; Mrs. H.D. Burdick, millinery and fancy goods; Louis Cella, peanut and fruit stand; John R. Champlin, boots, slippers and shoes; E. G. Champlin, confectionery; George G. Champlin, job printers; Len Chapman, hair cutting and shaving; A.L. Chester & Co., stoves; A. Coleman, sewing machines; Coleman’s, hamburg edgings and insertions; Coleman’s, dry goods; C.E. Coleman, dry goods.
Also, Albert Collins, medicines; John E. Collins, shoes; R.S. Conway, watchmaker and jeweler; Coy’s Watch Hill Grocery; H.L. Crandall, café and restaurant; J.B. Crandall, clothing; I.B. Crandall, clothing; Dalbeattie Granite Works, West Quincy, Westerly and Barre Granite Works; Davidson & Rich, dry goods; card advertising a polo game between the Red of Westerly and Prince Alberts of Pawtucket on Thanksgiving; E.N. Denison, jeweler; Dodge & Wells, clothing; E.H. Dunbar, jewelers; Orra Stillman, booksellers & stationer; John W. Foster, boots and shoes; Frankenstein & Co., fancy dry goods; H. B. Gavitt, furniture; I.R. Gavitt, café and restaurant; Timothy P. Gavitt, plows; The Great 5 and 10c Store, N. Brown & Co.; Geo. T. Hoxsie, sewing machines; G. C. James, dry goods; A. Jeffreey, boots and shoes; Chas. B. Knight, medicine.
Additionally, A.H. Langworthy, flour, grain and feed; T.W. Lanphear, cigars; E.A. Lewis & Co., groceries; E.H. Maine, agent for Singer sewing machines; C.D. Miner, shoes; H.L. Miner, clothiers; H.E. Moriarty, holiday goods; J. Needham, watches; T. Nisbet, hair cutting and shaving; J.K. Nichols, medicine; Mrs. N. Pierce, millinery; People’s Tea Store; Oyster House and Lunch Room; Pine Grove Carriage Works; Walter Price & Co., druggist; Richmond Bros., medicine; H.C. Richmond, groceries, medicines; Schofield Brothers, artistic photographers; Singer Manufacturing Co.; Stahle & Co., shoes; Staiger’s Westerly Bakery; E.A. Stillman, cards; O. Stillman’s Book Store; Westerly Boot and Shoe Store; Job Thorp, household ranges; Enoch W. Vars, pharmacist; E.S. Walker, sewing machines; W.F. Wallace’s, jewelry; Westerly Roller Skating Rink; Wheeler & Wilson, manufacturing company; Ethan Wilcox, flour, grain, groceries; H.A. Wilcox; C.W. Willard, household goods, and York & Congdon, dry goods and notions.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
