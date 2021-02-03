WESTERLY — Plans to ask voters to approve borrowing $2 million for school renovations on the ballot in March have been derailed.
Town and school officials agreed early last month to add a $2 million bond question to the March 2 referendum ballot, but learned recently that not enough time had been allowed for the state General Assembly to approve the legislation needed to add the question. State law requires cities and towns to receive approval from the General Assembly before asking voters to approve bond measures.
The law, said state Sen Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, acts as a shield to protect all of the state's residents by guarding against municipalities overextending themselves financially.
"The state has an interest in making sure cities and towns are not borrowing over their limits," Algiere said on Wednesday.
A statewide referendum on state bonding initiatives is scheduled for March 2, but Algiere said the town's request for special legislation arrived on Jan. 11, the day ballots had to be printed. The General Asssembly will proceed with considering the town's request, Algiere said, but an additional special election will have to be conducted later in the year.
Gov. Gina Raimondo scheduled the March referendum for state residents to consider proposed statewide initiatives totaling $400 million for projects ranging from higher education, state beaches, recreational facilities, transportation and early childhood care to industrial infrastructure.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said the town will likely conduct a special election in June to consider the $2 million bond initiative for the schools and possibly other projects. Rooney had proposed refinancing existing debt to take advantage of favorable interest rates and using the savings to pay for the school projects, thereby easing pressure on the annual town and school budget.
Town officials are also awaiting information on the potential cost of upgrades to the sewer treatment plant and have also discussed potential amendments to the Town Charter. The sewer plant work was estimated to cost $15 million as of late December. A proposal for a $9 million bond for road work was also discussed by the Town Council in late December.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau called news of the delay a "gut punch" when Finance Director Dyann Baker conveyed the news during a School Building Subcommittee meeting on Jan. 28. On Tuesday, Garceau said district staff would develop a new approach to the project, which calls for replacing a significant portion of the roof at Dunn's Corners Elementary School.
The cost of the roof project is expected to qualify for 35% reimbursement from the state Department of Education.
Rooney said he spoke with Algiere and state Rep. Sam Azzinaro, D-Westerly, about the $2 million bond measure on Wednesday.
"No one did anything wrong, there just wasn't enough time," Rooney said.
