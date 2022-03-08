WESTERLY — Information on the Route 1 corridor study is available on a new website that also provides an opportunity to help guide the future of the five-mile long stretch of roadway from the road's intersection with Tower Street to the Charlestown town line.
The website, located at https://www.route1westerly.com/, officially launched on Tuesday after the Town Council agreed to a request to launch the public engagement phase of the study, which is being conducted by a consulting firm in conjunction with the Economic Development Commission and the Planning Board. Members of the Town Council are also closely involved. A 3½-minute video on the web page explains the purpose of the study.
"There is recognition by the town of Westerly that commercial sprawl has turned a significant portion of the Route 1 corridor into a generic commercial arterial strip which lacks character, is under-utilized, and is not fully functional. There is a strong desire to reverse this trend and refocus development that reflects a sense of place and small town charm," a portion of the video's narration states.
The public engagement phase is the next step of the study, which started with an initial assessment of site conditions and regulations pertaining to the study area. The consultant firm previously conducted a meeting with the EDC and Planning Board that focused on getting input and ideas from the two groups.
In the end, officials hope the study leads to consensus on development regulation changes that might, in turn, lead to improvements on the corridor, spurs economic development and improve public safety in an area that can be confusing to drivers and hard on pedestrians and bicyclists.
Without significant community engagement, the study's conclusions will lack depth, said James Torres, EDC chairman and a member of the Zoning Board.
"Community engagement is critical because we are trying to create what the town desires and what is in alignment with the Comprehensive Plan," Torres said.
With input from community officials, developers and property owners will understand the types of goods and services that are wanted as well as the desired look and feel of the area, Torres said during an interview on Tuesday.
"While the developers who own the property are going to have the ultimate say, the better we can articulate what the community wants the better the developers and investors can create it," Torres said.
Weston & Sampson, a design, engineering, and environmental services firm headquartered in Massachusetts, is conducting the study in association with the EDC and Planning Board. The Town Council previously approved spending up to $200,000 of federal American Rescue Plan funds on the study, which in addition to looking at Route 1, will also consider several large neighborhoods that are accessible only from the roadway.
The study is focused on five general topics: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, aesthetics, and housing. A proposed vision is described for each of the focus areas as well as a description of current conditions and ideas on how to bring the vision to reality.
The website provides several ways for residents and others to participate in the study by sharing their opinions and ideas. A survey on the site explores individuals' use of the corridor and their opinions on the roadway. Open-ended questions in the survey are intended to elicit a higher level of participation.
A "map it" section of the website allows visitors to flag specific locations in the study area and comment on them. Individuals are also encouraged to send e-mails pertaining to the study through the website. Several other maps of the study area are also available through the website.
Additionally, nearly 900 letters were sent on Tuesday to property owners on and near the corridor. The letters are intended to inform property owners of the study and to encourage their participation. Public engagement will also be sought during a forum that has not yet been scheduled.
Weston & Sampson, the EDC, and Planning Board are continuing to assess existing conditions and analyzing the study area's market and market challenges.
The EDC and Planning Board hope to present proposed regulation changes and conclusions derived from the study to the Town Council in the late summer or fall, Torres said.
