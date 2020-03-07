WESTERLY — The town manager has proposed a $96.19 million combined municipal and education budget for 2020-21, an increase of 3.1%.
The current combined budget is $96.27 million but it includes $3 million for a proposed land purchase that is to be paid back to the town as part of a public-private solar project that is under development. Excluding the land purchase, the current combined budget is $93.27 million.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney presented the budget to the Board of Finance on Thursday. He opened with a word of caution, saying the proposal would require a 5% increase in the tax levy, exceeding the state cap of 4%. He said he submitted the budget "knowing that we'll go through with your committee with recommended cuts ... I have every reason to believe it will be closer to 3% when it's all said and done."
The proposed budget includes a $50,124,718 contribution of local tax dollars for the public schools, and $36,072,733 for municipal operations, including debt service on municipal and school projects. The municipal component represents a $1.66 million increase, or 3.44%. Also included in the total proposed budget amount is $698,500 for municipal capital improvement projects, down from the current $851,000, and $826,140 in capital projects for the school district, up from $582,493.
On Thursday the board discussed reducing the two proposed budgets by a total of $850,000, which would bump the tax levy increase down to about 3.75%.
After discussing the possibility of sending the budgets back to Rooney and Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau to reduce their requests, the board decided to first request information on salaries and benefits for municipal and school department employees. Member Kenneth J. Swain said that once the board understands the exact cost of salaries and benefits, consideration can be given to potential reductions.
The board also discussed the possibility of simply level funding the school department as a way to get below the 4% cap on tax increases. But Swain said he hoped to take an approach that involved give and take on both the school and municipal sides of the spending equation.
Rooney said he had already made significant cuts to requests from department heads, including about $1 million that was sought for roads and sidewalk work.
The board made one reduction to a request in budget on Thursday. Rooney had approved increasing the municipal subsidy to the Westerly Library from the current $415,000 to $422,000 but the board decided to keep the facility at its current level of funding.
The board is working under a new schedule. In previous years the board started its work in early February, but as a result of Town Charter changes approved by the voters, it now begins in early March. However, the Town Council must still complete a second hearing on the proposed budget no later than the fourth Wednesday in April. The Board of Finance serves the council in an advisory role.
Swain said the new schedule, which he attributed to the Town Council, could be a hindrance "It absolutely takes away from any lengthy deliberation we can have, which, in my opinion, we are the public body that is supposed to review this and basically the council has taken away the public body's review," he said.
The board will continue its review of the budget with two meetings next week, on Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the town manager's conference room at Town Hall. The board is expected to focus on the municipal budget during the two meetings and to turn its attention to the educational budget the following week.
