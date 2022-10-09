WESTERLY — About 40 people gathered at the Westerly Armory late last week for some friendly conversation and a free meal to support an initiative of the Rhode Island Foundation called Together RI.
The guests, who dined on pasta and meatballs, had been invited to literally bring their ideas to the table.
After dinner, guests were invited to come up with answers to three central questions, according to foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg: What are Rhode Island’s greatest strengths, biggest opportunities and biggest challenges?
"The size of the state was seen as the biggest strength," said Steinberg on the telephone Friday afternoon. "People like the size of the state."
"Although some people did think I'd have to pack a suitcase to drive to Westerly," he added with a chuckle.
Following Rhode Island's small size, Steinberg said, people listed ethnic diversity; the shoreline and natural resources; the healthy arts and culture community; and the seafood and agricultural sectors as some of the strengths of the state.
As far as opportunities, participants listed the ability to develop model programs, to retain young people, to start small businesses, to attract medical start-ups and to continue higher education.
For challenges, they listed included food insecurity, homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and public transportation.
"We weren't looking for solutions," Steinberg said, it was just to get people to talk ... to have healthy dialogue."
"People had healthy dialogue," he said. "Everyone brings their own perspectives and experiences which makes for rich discussion."
Roberta Mudge Humble, president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc., attended the gathering, and said she "sat at a table with several people I knew and about half I did not know."
"That was a good experience in itself," she said in an email Friday afternoon. "We all were from different-thinking corners but none of them really conflicted. I liked the conversations because they didn't dive into the political. People stayed with their favorite ideas about what can/could be done in Rhode Island."
Humble said some of the other issues people at her table discussed included mental health, veterans, fossil-fuel and renewable energy, historic preservation and volunteerism.
"I think we all think that our cause is the most important," she said, "but listening to the others in the group, I realized that we need to listen more to what drives other people and how we can be supportive of them in a variety of ways."
The idea behind the Together RI initiative, said Steinberg, is to gather residents from around the Ocean State — in various locations around the state — to share civil civic dialogue about a set of specific issues.
"It's to get people to talk to people," added Steinberg. "There's no social media ... no Tik Tok ... just people getting together like they're sitting around the kitchen table, or meeting at town hall or at the post office."
Real neighbors talking to real neighbors, Steinberg continued — the neighbors you'd ask to water your flowers if you were going on vacation.
"You wouldn't ask someone you met on Tik Tok to water your flowers," he added with a slight laugh.
The foundation — one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the country — is in the middle of round two of Together RI, designed "to create space for folks to be heard, to listen, to reconnect."
The first Together RI — which began on March 22, 2018, and ended on May 5, 2018 — brought together nearly 1,300 Rhode Islanders who discussed their ideas about opportunities and challenges in the state.
The goal then, according to the foundation, was to "create a neutral place for dialogue on topics that are critical to our common future."
"Divisiveness and polarization was successfully left at the door," the foundation says on the website.
Then came the pandemic and a hiatus.
The 2022 reboot of Together RI began on July 14 at Lancellotta’s Banquet Restaurant in North Providence then continued on to locations in Warwick, Middletown and West Greenwich in August and Providence, Narragansett, Burrillville and Westerly in October. Two more October sessions have been scheduled in Providence and Cranston, with two final sessions in Pawtucket and East Providence scheduled for November.
Steinberg said all Rhode Islanders are welcome to attend the sessions, and not only the ones in their neighborhoods.
During the 2018 series, he said, there was a couple who attended every session.
"They had just moved to Rhode Island," he said. "It was a great way to get to know the state."
The next sessions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Firefighter’s Hall, 92 Printery St., Providence; on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cranston Portuguese Social Club, 20 Second Ave., Cranston; on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hope Artiste Village, 999 Main St., Pawtucket; and Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Providence Senior Center, 610 Waterman Ave., East Providence.
To register for one of the gatherings, or to learn more, visit rifoundation.org/community-investments/together-ri/together-ri-2022-community-events.
