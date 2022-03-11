CHARLESTOWN — The executive director of an association of agencies that works with disabled people plans to mount a challenge for the District 36 state House of Representatives seat in November.
Democrat Tina Spears, a native of the state who has lived in Charlestown for nearly 30 years, announced her candidacy this morning after filing campaign papers with the state Board of Elections. Spears' announcement sets up a potential contest with incumbent Republican Blake Filippi, who previously announced his intention to seek reelection. He has held the seat, which represents Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown and Westerly, since 2014. It will be the first time Filippi, who lives in New Shoreham, has had an opponent since his first campaign.
Having dedicated her career to advancing the rights of people with disabilities, Spears said she is ready to bring her experience as an advocate and leader to the State House.
"I am excited to announce that I am running for state representative in District 36, to bring the voices of my southern Rhode Island neighbors to the State House. I want to ensure that our needs — a focus on the environment of our beautiful towns, a commitment to quality education for our children, and good jobs that can keep people in our communities — are front and center here and up at the State House,” Spears said in a news release.
Filippi first ran as an independent and later announced his affiliation with the Republican party. A lawyer, Filippi helped bring about more restrictive laws pertaining to quarrying operations following the Copar Quarries of Westerly saga in Bradford. He currently serves as vice chairman of a legislative commission studying access to the state's shoreline, the Special Legislative Commission to Study and Provide Recommendations on the Issues Relating to Lateral Access Along the Rhode Island Shoreline. He is also the House minority leader.
Spears' first-born son, Taquonck, suffered a birth injury and had significant disabilities as a result. Spears and her husband learned to navigate the difficult landscape needed to support a child with developmental disabilities. The experience made her a "skilled and successful advocate," according to the news release.
Spears serves as executive director of the Community Provider Network of Rhode Island and advocates for policies that support individuals with disabilities, including adults, children and their families. In her professional role she has spent hours at the State House giving testimony and educating elected officials. She holds a masters degree in public administration from the University of Rhode Island.
Spears counts hiking with her husband and sons, paddle-boarding and biking as pastimes.
"I love southern Rhode Island. I am part of the fabric of this community. And I know how to make change at the State House. I’m looking forward to an active campaign knocking on doors and hearing from neighbors — so I can effectively bring our community’s voices to the State House with me."
Spears encouraged District 36 residents to contact her by emailing her at tinaspearsforri@gmail.com or by calling her at 401-329-6644.
