PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are up a penny per gallon in Rhode Island this week and have risen by 19 cents over the course of the past month as tight oil supplies continue to push up costs.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.41 per gallon. The price represents a 1 cent increase over the past week and 19 cent increase over the past month.
With the average national price also dropping by a penny this week, the average Rhode Island price is now the same as the national average.
“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”
Prices are now $1.33 higher than they were in Rhode Island on the same day last year, when many people limited their travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Jason Vallee
