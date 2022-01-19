From Ledge Light Health District:
Based on the snow and wind forecasted for Thursday, January 20, Ledge Light Health District, in consultation with our partners in Stonington and our colleagues at Sema4, has decided to cancel the COVID testing site in Stonington scheduled for Thursday, January 20. The health and safety of our testing partners are of paramount importance, and we greatly appreciate your understanding and patience.
Testing is planned for Friday, January 21, from noon-5 PM at Ocean Beach Park - 98 Neptune Avenue in New London.
For up-to-date information about testing opportunities and the pandemic, please visit our website at LLHD.org.
