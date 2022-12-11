WESTERLY — From among hundreds of their peers, a small group of Westerly High School student musicians recently proved they’re some of the best in the state.
Three of them — freshmen Sadie Howell and Kaizhen Lei and sophomore Aaliyah Terras — took home first-place rankings in the Rhode Island Music Education Association’s All-State program.
It’s a really big deal, the students said, for Westerly’s small music program.
“I’ve been singing my entire life,” Howell, who is the daughter of Chorus of Westerly Music Director Andrew Howell, said. “But it feels good to finally be able to share that with a different group other than the ones I’m most used to.”
Terras, too, said it was enriching to perform with and in front of students of similar ability levels and talent.
“I can just go and vibe out and share what I have to offer,” Terras, who also placed first at All-State in senior band as a sophomore.
Howell, a vocal soprano, Terras, a bass clarinetist and Lei, who plays tuba, weren’t the only Westerly kids that made a good showing at the All-State.
They were joined by Lily Fuller, piccolo/flute and vocalist, Isabella Nenna, clarinet, Jared Sandoval, tuba, Lila Pinto, trombone/vocal soprano and Dylan Tallardy, vocal bass.
Fuller and Sandoval are seniors, Nenna is a freshman, Tallardy a sophomore and Pinto a junior.
All are standouts in Westerly’s music program, led by Music Director Sarah Ferry.
“Basically it’s a bunch of music kids from all over Rhode Island, auditioning on their instruments,” Pinto, who has played trombone for four years, said. Last year, she just missed placing on trombone, coming in 13th out of 12 students chosen.
“I got seventh this year, so I was very happy with that,” she said.
Sandoval went from fourth among tubists last year to second place this year.
“I was very happy about it,” he said.
Fuller said she was happy just to place in the super-competitive woodwinds.
“A lot of people work so hard to perfect their piece and their musical ability,” she said.
Each student at the All-State auditions a specific piece of music.
“You work very hard from June to November, when auditions are,” Pinto said. “And then you go into that audition and you are placed in a ranking.”
Depending on one’s ranking, a student might end up in different ensembles too, Sandoval said.
“I got second, so I got put in orchestra,” he said. “And depending on what trombone ranking you get, you get put in either band or orchestra. They have multiple ensembles for both chorus and band.”
Fifty to 60 students from all Rhode Island schools take part in the band ensemble. All rehearsals take place in February and March in Providence at both Moses Brown School and the Carter Center of the Rhode Island Philharmonic. Performances of concerts take place at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence in March.
“When you actually get in, you’ll go and rehearse at a location depending on your ensemble,” Fuller said. “You’ll rehearse three or for times before the concert, then at the concert you’ll perform three or four pieces, depending on what you can pull together.”
Any school can audition, Pinto said.
“There’s hundreds of students involved,” Sandoval added. “You practice in separate buildings, all filled with different instruments and students playing different things all at the same time to prepare for the auditions, so it’s very difficult to get a good grasp.”
Do the students get nervous in auditions?
“There are so many nerves,” Pinto said.
Fuller knew she was going to have butterflies going into her audition.
“I prepared myself for the nervousness. I played my piece a couple of times in front of my advisory class to get some of the nerves off. I played in front of these guys, I played in front of chorus, just to shake off the nervousness.”
Sandoval practiced in the school’s music room for at least an hour daily. Fuller practices at least 20 minutes daily, but usually longer. Lei said he practices whenever he can.
“I mean, if I have time,” he said.
The group is excited about some upcoming local concerts where they will perform. There’s a winter concert Thursday, and students in the Chorus of Westerly get to perform in the Christmas Pops next weekend.
The students also just submitted their audition recordings to the Southern New England Honors Band.
“It’s similar to all-state, but to audition you just record your audition piece and send it,” Sandoval said.
And it’s not even too early to prepare for next year’s All-State program.
“The pieces are all online to download, so you can start working on the next one whenever you get the time,” Fuller said. “The auditions roll around in November and the process starts again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.