When the next Rhode Island legislative session gets underway following the November election, it will mark the first time in over 30 years that the 38th Senate District will send someone other than Republican Dennis Algiere to Providence. It will be up to voters to determine who deserves the opportunity.
Democratic candidate Victoria Gu emerged as the winner of a three-way race in the September primary to earn a spot on the ballot, but in order to swing the seat blue she will need to repeat that performance. She will be up against Republican newcomer Westin Place and unaffiliated candidate Caswell Cooke Jr.
An announcement in May that Algiere would not seek reelection, a surprise to some after he first earned election in 1990 and then spent 32 consecutive years in office, led to a wide interest across the region before six candidates initially declared their intent to seek office.
Gu prevailed over fellow Democrats Sharon Ahern and Michael Niemeyer in the primary, receiving more than 65% of the votes. A second unaffiliated candidate, Robert deVillers, initially declared but was later disqualified and not included on November’s ballot, state records show.
Caswell Cooke Jr.
For many Westerly residents, Cooke is more than just a familiar face. The executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association and co-owner of The Haven Express, formerly Seafood Haven, has served 16 years on the Westerly Town Council. The 48-year-old, who is married to Westerly School Committee member Christine Cooke, has also served as a former member of the board of trustees for Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
Cooke is also a licensed real estate agent, DJ and singer, and a supporter and former board member of the Chorus of Westerly. He has also worked on presidential campaigns and served three times as an alternate delegate at the Republican National Convention.
“When my grandmother (Margaret Speer) would tell me stories of our family history, they always included folks involved in politics going back as far as the Revolutionary War,” Cooke said. “The stories and my experiences in college pushed me on a path to public service.”
A Prout School graduate, Cooke attended Boston University from 1992 to 1996. It was during that time he worked as an audio-visual technician at the Kennedy School of Government, which gave him an inside road to state and national politics. From speakers that included Ted Turner to Jane Fonda and then-presidential candidate John McCain, Cooke said he had many inspirations that guided him along the way.
“I’ve gained a lot of experience in my time on the council, and I know this town and the issues that matter to those in our corner of the state,” he said. “
If elected, he said he would prioritize assuring coastal access, seek to improve the visibility of state high-tide marks and work to make sure tax dollars going to Providence are distributed evenly, so that coastal towns aren’t left fronting the bill without receiving their share of benefits back from the state.
Cooke said that with recent inflation, it will also be crucial in the coming years to address issues of affordability. He said lowering taxes for veterans and seniors, eliminating the estate tax and other adjustments would help residents to remain local rather than retiring to other states — and taking their money with them.
“We must make it easier to open a business in Rhode Island and make it less costly than our neighboring states,” he said. “I propose a one-stop shop app that would guide a person through the arduous task of town and state regulations and barriers to opening a small business.”
Victoria Gu
Strong support from all three towns in the 38th District helped carry Victoria Gu to a victory in September, and she will need that support again to win in November. The Harvard-educated Gu is hopeful that party unity will play a critical role in helping her obtain the office.
Born in Illinois, Gu moved to South Kingstown at the age of 2. She was raised by her parents, who emigrated from China, and went on to earn a degree in economics from Harvard. She is a Charlestown resident and works as a senior software engineer for LunaYou, a maternal well-being platform that partners with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and aspires to provide services to women in multiple states.
Although new to elected politics, Gu already serves as chairwoman of the Charlestown Resiliency Commission. She said if she's elected, she would use her experience to focus on addressing the escalating cost of homeownership and shoreline access in the district.
“This is not the time for politics as usual; it’s time to elect a fresh voice that will prioritize our community’s interests over developers’ interests and make sure that people with roots here can afford to stay here,” she said in an email.
If elected, Gu said she would be focused on addressing issues of affordability and cost of living and seek to lessen the impact of inflation on Rhode Island residents. She said costs have become unsustainable for many, and more needs to be done so those “who have lived and worked in Rhode Island can also retire here.”
Gu said it would also be important to address ongoing environmental issues, including transitioning the state to clean energy sources and securing shoreline access rights for the public.
“Westerly, Charlestown, and South Kingstown are at the front lines of climate change,” she said. “If we invest early in climate resiliency, we will save a lot down the road. We need to plan ahead before the next Hurricane Sandy, and we need to make a long-term plan for sea level rise and how that’s affecting our beaches and coastal ecosystems.”
Westin J. Place
A resident of Bradford with his wife, Tawnee, the 34-year-old Place isn’t your everyday politician. An independent owner/operator of a truck driver business, working mostly in the Northeast prior to pausing recently to focus on his campaign, he had never aspired or even pictured himself as a state legislator.
When he looked over the list of prospective candidates after hearing that Algiere was retiring, however, he couldn’t find anyone that he felt represented his values or understood the challenges facing himself and other blue-collar workers across the district. That was why Place chose to run in an effort to protect those who were born and raised in southwestern Rhode Island.
“In discussions, it felt like the Republican Committee was sitting on the sidelines and there was no one left to represent us, and no one was listening to us. We had no control over what is going on in our own state” Place said this week. “I was always taught that if you want a change, you need to make it.”
A 2006 graduate of Narragansett High School, Place completed general study courses at the Community College of Rhode Island before taking on a career in cargo transportation. When asked about volunteer work, the active community volunteer said he’d prefer to volunteer behind the scenes and help residents as needed than to be in the spotlight.
If elected, Place said his primary objectives would be to help make Rhode Island affordable for all by cutting government spending, eliminating corporate welfare and lowering taxes on small businesses and residents. The impact, he said, would be a reduction in product costs that would also help provide relief.
Place said other goals would include making the state’s tax codes more efficient to protect the people and remain family-friendly.
He said he would also be focused on improving the quality of education, which he said has slipped in recent years as many teachers have shifted from core learning to social-based discussions.
“Reading, writing, arithmetic, science, civics, history, and finance need to be the focus once again. From a curriculum standpoint, we need to be teaching our kids what they will need in the real world, not focusing our efforts on things that they should be learning either at home with parents or from life experiences,” he said.
