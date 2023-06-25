WESTERLY — "Teaser" sculptures from the “Atlantis RIsing” were installed at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in Westerly and the Sandy Shore Motel in Misquamicut Beach last week to promote the widely attended sand-shaping contest scheduled for Columbus Day weekend at Misquamicut Beach.
The sculptors crafted intricate designs illustrating the pirate theme (Chamber) that will characterize this year’s festival and fighter jets (Sandy Shore) in honor of both its ex-military sculptor and the son of the owner of the Sandy Shore, who is an active Marine.
Atlantis RIsing began last year as part of an effort to bring tourism to South County, which is composed of the towns of Charlestown, Coventry, East Greenwich, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, West Greenwich and Westerly. The competition will bring together 10 sand sculptors from around the world who will face off for a first place cash prize.
“These guys are true artists and they do it for the love of the art,” Gene Arganese, owner of the Sandy Shore Motel, said. “It’s really a fascinating thing and people are coming from all over the place. It’s gonna be beautiful.”
Sculptor Melineige Beauregard travels all the way from Hawaii for Atlantis RIsing. She took an early trip this year to craft the promotional sculpture on Route 1 in front of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. Beauregard is excited for the festive atmosphere at the competition.
“It is a full-on festival at night, with vendors and food-carts and activities for kids,” Beauregard said, “it's very nice.”
Arganese is hosting the other promotional sculpture in his front lot on Atlantic Avenue. Arganese’s son and daughter-in-law, who will be returning from service with the Marine Corps in just a few weeks, made a request that the sculpture pay homage to the bravery of the armed forces. Greg Grady, sculptor of the installment and an ex-military member himself, was happy to oblige.
“Part of the sculpture incorporated that aspect,” Grady said. “It was also this idea of everything that was incorporated in that sculpture being this beauty of Rhode Island, this land, air and sea theme.”
Grady said he is looking forward to AtlantisRIsing’s sophomore year following the success of last year’s festival. Much of his excitement is fostered by the community aspect of the weekend’s festivities.
“It entertains and wows people ages eight to eighty,” Grady, who also organizes the festival along with participating, said. “I’m just excited to bring people together.”
Atlantis RIsing takes place at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly from Oct. 6-9. For more information, check out its website at https://www.southcountyri.com/atlantis-rising/.
