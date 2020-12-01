WESTERLY — The Westerly Sun has moved back to Westerly after an eight-year interlude in Pawcatuck. The newspaper's office is now in the heart of the downtown area at 90 High St.
The move, which was completed in early October, follows sale of the publication from the Meriden, Connecticut-based Record Journal Co. to Southern Rhode Island Newspapers of Wakefield, R.I., in 2018. The Record Journal Co. acquired the paper in 1999 buying it from the Utter family, which published the paper's first edition in 1893.
"It's getting the Westerly Sun back in Westerly where it always should have been and where it should stay," said Kathy Enders, the paper's advertising sales director.
Across the street from Wilcox Park, the new office location will allow the paper to more effectively serve the community, Enders said. The paper's Pawcatuck office, a ways up Mechanic Street, was a bit more remote and removed from the commercial center.
"To be downtown, in the middle of the community and in the middle of our customer base, allows us to provide better service," Enders said.
Pawcatuck, Enders and others observed, plays an essential role to the downtown area.
"It's like they say, two towns, one community," Enders said.
Enders praised both The Sun's former landlord, Pawcatuck-based Cherenzia Co., and its new one, Ocean Community YMCA. The Sun now occupies space the Y had used for administrative offices.
The paper covers Westerly, Pawcatuck-Stonington, North Stonington, Charlestown, Hopkinton, and Richmond.
"From the perspective of the news-gathering operation, it is great to be so close to the action. That's where we belong. Downtown Westerly feels like the psychic center of our coverage area," said Corey Fyke, the paper's editor.
From the new, downtown location, reporters and editors can hear the sirens of fire and ambulance crews as they respond to calls.
"It can't be over-estimated, the effect of being within ear-shot and being able to see when things are happening," Fyke said.
Jody Boucher, publisher of The Sun and several other papers in the Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers and Southern Rhode Island Newspapers groups, echoed the sentiments expressed by both Enders and Fyke.
"We are so pleased to find such a perfect fit for our new location. The Westerly Sun belongs in Westerly and we are now back home in the heart of the community where we belong," Boucher said.
Being in Rhode Island and having a Rhode Island ownership base allows the publication to better "understand what is happening in Rhode Island and react," said John Layton, The Sun's regional sales director.
Layton said he hoped the paper would play a role in downtown business groups.
"It's a return to the paper's historic home. It's where the paper was for the first 100-plus years, and it's where we wanted to be," Layton said.
State Sen. Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, who collects historic items that reflect the town's evolution, agreed.
"Historically, The Sun has always been based in Westerly. I'm glad to hear The Sun is back in downtown Westerly. But of course we often note Pawcatuck is not far away. The two towns are separated by a river only. I think of it as a hyphenated town, Westerly-Pawcatuck," Algiere said.
The move to 90 High St. is something of a reconnection with the Utters. Members of the Utter family ran The Other Tiger book store there from 2003-2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.