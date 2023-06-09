standing Westerly High School 1.jpg

Sun file photo

Westerly High School Class of 2023

Erikah Lyn Adams ²R

Griffin Russell Aldrich +!

James Edward Alfaro

Alex Anthony Altimari

Jacob Dylan Antrim !R

Dina Rose Arnold +²!H#%

Haley McKenzie Arruda +²!

Jacob Russell Arruda²

Eric Paul Barton ²!R

Olivia Joan Beidelman

Desiree Augustine Benware

Dylan James Benware

Lacie Kaye Blackwell

Molly Sara Brennan

Emily Marie Brinton +!H

Leila Samira Brooks %

Noah Gabriel Burdick

Wyatt Edward Burns

Reagan Elizabeth Byers

Andrew Paolo Casale ²!H

Michael Allan Chamberlin +²!$H%

Raymond Joseph Chauvette

Jaidan Heather Chiaradio +H%

Kendall Sarah Chisholm ²

Aidan Patrick Cody ²R

Liam Michael Cody

Travis Edward Costa

Marco Benjamin Cozzolino ²

Sofia Alessandra Cozzolino

Jasmin Claire CurranR

Katelyn Marie Daniewicz ²!H

Rachel Thomas DeAngelis +²!$H%

Dante Joseph DeCaro @H%

Isabella Arlene DeCaro %

Brianna Elizabeth Decelles

Miguel Angel DeJesus

Jakob Rice Delicato +²!H

Kylie Sierra Denning ²!

Ethan Bryce DePerry +!R

Jaden Ryan Discuillo !

Lily Marie DiSpirito

Luke Anthony Donato !H

Maxwell Paul Donohue²

Avery Lorraine Dotolo ²RH

Kyrstyn Gail Estelle

Caitlyn Emily Faubert +²!H%

Rachel Rose Federico +²!H%

Adelina Isabel Ferrol ²!%

Wendy Jane Flanagan +!$

Joseph Gordon Flood !

Isabella Valentina Francese ²H%

Ava Elizabeth Frattarelli ²%

Lily Jane Fuller +²!$H

Emily Rosa Fusaro %

Kelsey Grace Gabriele +²!$%

Kendyll Marie Gaccione +²!#

Joshua Aiden Garner

Julia Bianca Gencarelli +²RH

Jaden Thomas Gingerella

Vanessa Bombina Giorno R

Campbell Margaret Gladski +²H%

Hayes Nicholson Goodman ²!

Cooper Gilbert Grindal

Madelynn Rose Guarnieri +!H

Zachary Robert Herbst!

Reagan Caroline Holdredge ²

Noah Steven Hudson R

Sydney Ilsa Imhof +²!H

Daniel Vincent Intrieri

Mason Elijah Jeffcoat

Michael Christopher Johnson !

Gia Francesca Keegan +²H#%

Kaelie Jilliana Kennedy +H%

Emma Rose Kiss

Braden Mac Gregor Kolb

DeLuca Chwan Kyan!

Kaylee Elaine Lamb +²H%

Junrong Liu +²!

Dominick Franklin Lombard +²!$H%

Sophia Rose Long

Mya Rose Lupinacci +²!

Katharine Anne Luzzi +²!H#%

Marianna Rose Mancini +²!$H%

Anthony Travers Manfred

Makaila Jade MarshallR

Sophia Elizabeth Martino +²!RH#

Camryn Danya Mattos R

Sydnee Caroline Mazowski

Mathew Kendall McCann !

Oscar James McLaughlin ²!

Mitchell James McLeod !

John Ruzzo Merrick ²

Adam John Mineo

Emily Geraldine Mitchell +²$H%

Zachary Antonio Morin +²!H

Matthew Thomas Morrone ²!%

Macey Jo Nenna +H!R

Michael Joseph Nenna +H

Jacob Nieves

Emily Grace Ornberg +²H!

Olivia Rose Page ²RH

James Mark Palmer !

Tyler Douglas Pearce

Katelyn Inocensia Perez ²

Andrew Thomas Pietraska +!H%

Alexander Jadon Platt

James Nicholas Powers

Grace Elizabeth Price +RH%

Matthew William Prucha

Viviana Rose Pruitt ²H%

Tyler Marshall Rafferty +²!R$H%

Jeidy Marisol Ramos Perez !

Peter Stipp Rekstis III

Michael Umile Ritacco

Emma Rose Rizzo +²!%

Lee Jacob Robidoux !

Nayeli Ruiz Uben @%

Noah Greylin Bryce Hawkins Ryan

Samantha Jean Sacco R

Anthony Jared Sandoval Ortega +²H!

Trinity Marie Scheller H%

Camryn Rose Serpa

Eavann Brielle Shanahan ²

Toby Jacob Silva Shepard

Gary Simmons +²!H%

Mikayla Jean Sousa +²!H%

Austin Gregory Sullivan ²R%

Hayden Draper Sullivan +!H%

John Aiden Sullivan!

Christopher Robert Taylor ²H!

Ava Grace Tenuta

Emily Rose Tilley

Eric Hunter Towne ²!

Kieleigh Rose Towne R

Aly Skylar Travis +²!

Giovanna Renee Trebisacci

Alliandra Nikole Trefes

Zackery Linden Tuck

Chloe Rose Turano H

Jonathan Francesco Turano !

Cheyenne Elizabeth Turillo

Rachel May Vakassian +!H%

McKenna Parker Rae Waddington

Audrey Elizabeth Walker

Dylan Michael Watkins H!

Kaya West +²!$H#%

Alexander Mbugua White !

Lance Michael Williams ²!

Laura Catherine Wood !

Preston William Woodward ²

Yutong Wu ²

Gabrielle Mae Young ²

Joshua Ayden Zeppieri

Key

+ Member of the National & Rhode Island Honor Societies

@Member of the Rhode Island Honor Society

² Achieved Distinction on Senior Exhibition Project Presentation

! Commissioner’s Seal

R CTE Credentials

$ Top Ten Graduates

H Honors All Four Years

# Class Council Members

% World Languages Honor Society

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.