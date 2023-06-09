Westerly High School Class of 2023
Erikah Lyn Adams ²R
Griffin Russell Aldrich +!
James Edward Alfaro
Alex Anthony Altimari
Jacob Dylan Antrim !R
Dina Rose Arnold +²!H#%
Haley McKenzie Arruda +²!
Jacob Russell Arruda²
Eric Paul Barton ²!R
Olivia Joan Beidelman
Desiree Augustine Benware
Dylan James Benware
Lacie Kaye Blackwell
Molly Sara Brennan
Emily Marie Brinton +!H
Leila Samira Brooks %
Noah Gabriel Burdick
Wyatt Edward Burns
Reagan Elizabeth Byers
Andrew Paolo Casale ²!H
Michael Allan Chamberlin +²!$H%
Raymond Joseph Chauvette
Jaidan Heather Chiaradio +H%
Kendall Sarah Chisholm ²
Aidan Patrick Cody ²R
Liam Michael Cody
Travis Edward Costa
Marco Benjamin Cozzolino ²
Sofia Alessandra Cozzolino
Jasmin Claire CurranR
Katelyn Marie Daniewicz ²!H
Rachel Thomas DeAngelis +²!$H%
Dante Joseph DeCaro @H%
Isabella Arlene DeCaro %
Brianna Elizabeth Decelles
Miguel Angel DeJesus
Jakob Rice Delicato +²!H
Kylie Sierra Denning ²!
Ethan Bryce DePerry +!R
Jaden Ryan Discuillo !
Lily Marie DiSpirito
Luke Anthony Donato !H
Maxwell Paul Donohue²
Avery Lorraine Dotolo ²RH
Kyrstyn Gail Estelle
Caitlyn Emily Faubert +²!H%
Rachel Rose Federico +²!H%
Adelina Isabel Ferrol ²!%
Wendy Jane Flanagan +!$
Joseph Gordon Flood !
Isabella Valentina Francese ²H%
Ava Elizabeth Frattarelli ²%
Lily Jane Fuller +²!$H
Emily Rosa Fusaro %
Kelsey Grace Gabriele +²!$%
Kendyll Marie Gaccione +²!#
Joshua Aiden Garner
Julia Bianca Gencarelli +²RH
Jaden Thomas Gingerella
Vanessa Bombina Giorno R
Campbell Margaret Gladski +²H%
Hayes Nicholson Goodman ²!
Cooper Gilbert Grindal
Madelynn Rose Guarnieri +!H
Zachary Robert Herbst!
Reagan Caroline Holdredge ²
Noah Steven Hudson R
Sydney Ilsa Imhof +²!H
Daniel Vincent Intrieri
Mason Elijah Jeffcoat
Michael Christopher Johnson !
Gia Francesca Keegan +²H#%
Kaelie Jilliana Kennedy +H%
Emma Rose Kiss
Braden Mac Gregor Kolb
DeLuca Chwan Kyan!
Kaylee Elaine Lamb +²H%
Junrong Liu +²!
Dominick Franklin Lombard +²!$H%
Sophia Rose Long
Mya Rose Lupinacci +²!
Katharine Anne Luzzi +²!H#%
Marianna Rose Mancini +²!$H%
Anthony Travers Manfred
Makaila Jade MarshallR
Sophia Elizabeth Martino +²!RH#
Camryn Danya Mattos R
Sydnee Caroline Mazowski
Mathew Kendall McCann !
Oscar James McLaughlin ²!
Mitchell James McLeod !
John Ruzzo Merrick ²
Adam John Mineo
Emily Geraldine Mitchell +²$H%
Zachary Antonio Morin +²!H
Matthew Thomas Morrone ²!%
Macey Jo Nenna +H!R
Michael Joseph Nenna +H
Jacob Nieves
Emily Grace Ornberg +²H!
Olivia Rose Page ²RH
James Mark Palmer !
Tyler Douglas Pearce
Katelyn Inocensia Perez ²
Andrew Thomas Pietraska +!H%
Alexander Jadon Platt
James Nicholas Powers
Grace Elizabeth Price +RH%
Matthew William Prucha
Viviana Rose Pruitt ²H%
Tyler Marshall Rafferty +²!R$H%
Jeidy Marisol Ramos Perez !
Peter Stipp Rekstis III
Michael Umile Ritacco
Emma Rose Rizzo +²!%
Lee Jacob Robidoux !
Nayeli Ruiz Uben @%
Noah Greylin Bryce Hawkins Ryan
Samantha Jean Sacco R
Anthony Jared Sandoval Ortega +²H!
Trinity Marie Scheller H%
Camryn Rose Serpa
Eavann Brielle Shanahan ²
Toby Jacob Silva Shepard
Gary Simmons +²!H%
Mikayla Jean Sousa +²!H%
Austin Gregory Sullivan ²R%
Hayden Draper Sullivan +!H%
John Aiden Sullivan!
Christopher Robert Taylor ²H!
Ava Grace Tenuta
Emily Rose Tilley
Eric Hunter Towne ²!
Kieleigh Rose Towne R
Aly Skylar Travis +²!
Giovanna Renee Trebisacci
Alliandra Nikole Trefes
Zackery Linden Tuck
Chloe Rose Turano H
Jonathan Francesco Turano !
Cheyenne Elizabeth Turillo
Rachel May Vakassian +!H%
McKenna Parker Rae Waddington
Audrey Elizabeth Walker
Dylan Michael Watkins H!
Kaya West +²!$H#%
Alexander Mbugua White !
Lance Michael Williams ²!
Laura Catherine Wood !
Preston William Woodward ²
Yutong Wu ²
Gabrielle Mae Young ²
Joshua Ayden Zeppieri
Key
+ Member of the National & Rhode Island Honor Societies
@Member of the Rhode Island Honor Society
² Achieved Distinction on Senior Exhibition Project Presentation
! Commissioner’s Seal
R CTE Credentials
$ Top Ten Graduates
H Honors All Four Years
# Class Council Members
% World Languages Honor Society
