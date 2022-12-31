In the end, it was back to the beginning.
That was the gist of the campaign by the owners of the Winnapaug Country Club to gain a zoning amendment from the town of Westerly that would have allowed them to build a golf resort on their property on Shore Road.
The ongoing efforts, including rancorous opposition, was chosen by Sun staff as the No. 1 story of the year in the region for 2022.
Here is the complete list:
1. Council rejects Winnapaug Golf Course zoning amendment
A drawn-out process that led to a 6½-hour special public hearing in September wasn’t enough for owners of the Winnapaug Country Club to find support for a contentious zoning amendment that would have allowed for a significant development that would have potentially included a 150-room hotel with a 250-person banquet hall, plus accessory housing.
Following efforts to find compromise between opponents of the project and Winn Properties, who represents Winnapaug Country Club owners Nicholas and Jill Scola, members of the Westerly Town Council rejected a proposed zoning amendment for recreational space in mid-November. Council President Sharon Ahern said the proposal would need to start from square one under the oversight of the newly-elected council.
“I want everyone to understand, there is no animosity or hostility toward any of the parties involved here,” Ahern said. “I think procedurally, this process was pretty tortured. I hope everyone can continue to work in good faith and hopefully come up with an amicable proposal.”
The project would have restored the historic Donald Ross-designed course as a certified Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, but would have required adjacent facilities be built in order to achieve that designation, officials said. Opponents of the project have been adamant that the size of the potential development and height of buildings is an ongoing concern, as well as parking and traffic impact.
2. Chariho budget discontent leads to new faces on School Committee
It was a year of changes for the Chariho School Committee. After welcoming a new member, Hopkinton Democrat endawnis Spears, at the end of the previous calendar year when Republican David Stall resigned after frustrations that his voice was not being heard, the committee saw its proposed budgets rejected and a wave of red fill incumbent seats in both Richmond and Hopkinton.
Although budget proposals passed in Charlestown during each of the two referendums, voters in both Hopkinton and Richmond handily rejected first a $55.77 million Chariho spending plan in April that included less than a 2% increase in spending. The committee reduced spending to just $525,000 in new liabilities, but voters rejected the revised proposal in May, resulting in a zero-increase budget for the coming year.
The discontent included criticism of district spending, despite significant increases in costs for energy as a result of inflation, and led to numerous challengers campaigning in both Hopkinton and Richmond. On Election Day, it resulted in a drastic change in the make-up of the School Committee.
Republican challengers Polly Ann Hopkins, Tyler Champlin and Larry Phelps swept the three open seats in Hopkinton, while Republicans Kathryn Colasante and Patricia Pouliot were elected in Richmond to give the party a big pick-up in representation. Spears and unaffiliated Richmond incumbents Ryan Callahan and William Day did not garner enough votes for reelection.
3. Westerly schools project passes on third try
The third time was the charm for Westerly Public Schools as the district finally received enough support to move forward with the elementary schools modernization project. It took the district five years and three referendums, and a hard $50 million spending cap, before officials were able to bring the majority of voters on board.
Despite failed referendums in 2017 and 2019, voters overwhelmingly passed the bond measure by a 2-to-1 margin. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the results were incredibly promising and credited Town Council support and the spending limit for helping the measure pass.
The elementary school portion of the project will complete Vision 2020, the long-range education facilities initiative the town embarked on in 2001. The plan led to the construction of Westerly Middle School, which opened in 2005, and $30 million worth of work at Westerly High School that was completed in 2010.
While the district is focused on the future, others in the community were also left saying goodbye to the past. In a 5-2 vote in September, the former council authorized the demolition of the Bradford School despite impassioned pleas to save it. Those voting in favor said their decision was based on a variety of factors, including cost, health concerns and state requirements.
Bradford residents had approached the council earlier this year after uncovering documents that showed a $57,000 grant accepted by the town in the 1980s that required the site be used for recreational purposes. As recently as two weeks ago, Councilor Bill Aiello tried unsuccessfully to get the council to vote on an emergency order to halt demolition, which he said had started hours before the new council took office. New councilors said they could not vote on the matter one way or the other without information about it before them.
4. Chris DiPaola dies
A pall of sadness was cast on the region on Friday, Oct. 14, when it was learned that “The Voice of Westerly,” Chris DiPaola, died from an apparent heart attack.
DiPaola, who was 49, owned WBLQ, the local radio station that he willed into existence and operated for so many years with an indefatigable cheeriness and aplomb. He never said no to a worthy cause, as his legion of freinds and colleagues attested, and he was inextricably bound in the community through his many philanthropic endeavors, including the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, the Westerly Rotary Club, and too many local nonprofits to mention.
DiPaola grew up in Westerly dreaming of a career in radio, getting his start with John Fuller’s old WJJF-AM in Hope Valley. Chris took it from there, owning several radio stations and putting his unique stamp on broadcasts of everything from sporting events to live remotes at fundraisers and town events.
“Chris loved radio so much,” Fuller remembered. “He’s probably one of my best friends. He was also a wonderful father and a great husband.”
5. New-look councils
Election Day didn’t just bring new faces to the state level, but resulted in a significant shift in leadership for several Rhode Island communities including Westerly, Richmond and Charlestown.
In Westerly, a combination of term limits and personal decisions resulted in a slate of 10 Westerly Town Council candidates that included only one incumbent, Republican Philip Overton. Voters expressed satisfaction in Overton, who finished as the top vote-getter, and he will be working with a mix of returning faces and newcomers in the coming term.
The change in make-up led to a Democratically controlled council, with longtime local politician Edward Morrone tapped to serve as president and political newcomer Kevin “Big Lux” Lowther II elected as vice president.
With six candidates vying for three positions on the Westerly School Committee, Democrat Michael Ober earned reelection and is joined on the new School Committee by fellow Democrat Leslie Dunn and Republican Lori Wycall, who are both newcomers to the political arena.
In Richmond, voters decided to make significant changes to council leadership. Republican Richard Nassaney is the only familiar face in the new term, serving as vice president in what he said will be his final term, while three Republicans and a Democrat all gained election.
Republicans Mark Trimmer, Michael Colasante and Helen Sheehan, and Democrat Samantha Wilcox each earned election and displaced three incumbents in the process to shake up the town’s top board. Trimmer, who was elected council president, said goals in the new term will include reducing taxes, improving transparency and enhancing public communication and involvement.
For Charlestown residents, control of the Town Council will shift heavily in favor of the Charlestown Residents United political action committee for the first time after candidates endorsed by the committee took four out of five seats. The election results also upend what has been a Charlestown Citizens Alliance-majority body in the recent past, leaving only unaffiliated incumbent Susan Cooper to represent the organization.
6. Lacey named Westerly town manager
Former Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, who had served as interim town manager since September 2021 after the resignation of J. Mark Rooney, was formally named town manager in mid-February. Lacey received the unanimous approval of the Westerly Town Council and was given a five-year contract.
“He’s uniquely situated to run this town. He’s been a police officer for more than 30 years and grew up here, he has relationships across the town, and he understands which disputes are long standing and which disputes are new. He also has a very calm way about him and he’s very responsive — he returns emails and he returns phone calls,” said then-Town Council President Sharon Ahern.
Lacey said he was “humbled and honored” by the council’s decision before resigning from his position as chief of police, and he is the longest-serving member in the history of the Westerly Police Department.
The decision wasn’t without drama, however, as town officials selected 17-year veteran Paul Gingerella as Lacey’s successor as police chief. The move resulted in the retirement of Steve Johnson, who was an officer with the department for close to 26 years and had been serving as captain, the second-highest rank in the department, during the hiring process after Johnson expressed concerns that he had been inappropriately overlooked.
7. State legislator shakeup
After more than three decades representing Westerly, Republican Dennis Algiere retired from his long-standing role as state representative. The 61-year-old Algiere was first elected to represent District 26 and served there until 2003, when the state’s election districts were redrawn and he started representing District 38. He was appointed Senate deputy minority leader in 1995, and in 1997, the Republican caucus elected him minority leader.
With his exit from state politics, residents along the shoreline were left with a three-way race for his successor. In the end, Republican candidate Westin Place and unaffiliated Caswell Cooke, both Westerly residents, were unable to keep pace with Democrat Victoria Gu, a Charlestown resident and newcomer to elected politics, who was chosen to take Algiere’s seat. Gu received nearly 48% of all votes en route to a decisive victory.
Following a close race that ultimately went to a recount, Democrat Megan Cotter prevailed over Republican Justin Price, a Richmond resident, in a rematch of the 2020 election. With a third candidate in the race this time, however — unaffiliated candidate Sean Patrick Comella, a state trooper, who expressed discontent with partisan politics — Price saw some of his votes split, which helped carry Cotter to a 32-vote victory.
After four terms in office, Price will now look to serve the community in other ways. He has not announced whether he would campaign to take the seat back in 2024.
In Charlestown, Democrat Tina Spears also earned a two-year term to serve the 36th House District at the State House, taking over a seat left vacant when Republican incumbent Blake Filippi announced he would not seek reelection. She defeated Republican challenger John F. Pacheco III to earn the seat.
8. Mystic Bridge centennial
For the past 100 years, the Mystic River Bascule Bridge, more commonly known as the Mystic drawbridge, has served as the centerpiece for a bustling, town-town village community that has grown into one of Connecticut’s top tourist destinations. The 100th anniversary was marked by countless celebrations that culminated in a fireworks display sponsored by Foxwoods Resort Casino on Oct. 15.
The bridge is the sixth to span the river between Groton and Stonington at that location, with a revolving door of structures that served as an overpass for people seeking to cross the river. The first wooden bridge at the location was built in 1819 and was replaced five times before the current bridge was completed in 1922.
Built by the J.E. FitzGerald Construction Company of New London, the Strauss Heel-style bridge was designed by former Otis Elevator Company Chief Engineer Thomas Ellis Brown, according to the Historic American Engineering Record. The Record lists the bridge’s movable span at 85 feet wide and 218 feet long, weighing 660 short tons.
It is currently operated by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and opens an estimated 2,200 times per year, carrying an estimated 11,800 cars per day.
9. North Stonington Education Center solution
A vacant, flat landscape remains at the site of the former one-story wing of the North Stonington Education Center after the former middle school portion was demolished in the second half of 2022 and the two-story portion is now being prepared for new tenants.
The lease and demolition of the former Wheeler Middle-High School facility helped resolve the question of what to do with the former school, which has remained vacant for several years since it was first obtained as a transfer from the North Stonington Board of Education at the end of the town’s school modernization project.
The town faced a wide array of challenges, including a pandemic and an unstable commercial real estate market, deed restrictions and failed negotiations with prospective tenants. In community workshops held at the start of the year, residents expressed a strong desire to allocate money to demolish the old portion of the building as planned.
The town hired Bestech Inc. of Connecticut and members of the Board of Selectmen selected STV Incorporated to oversee demolition, which was recently completed. Despite challenges, the project came in under the $1 million budget allocated using American Rescue Plan Act funding and without use of local taxes.
10. Stonington solidifies long-term leases
In September, residents put their stamp of approval on a 15-year lease extension with St. Michael Church for use of the West Broad Street School and a 25-year lease with Stonington Community Rowing Inc. for Mystic River Boathouse Park. Officials said the two agreements will help to maintain the character of the properties, as well as build upon community partnerships already in place, town officials said.
“These two projects are the result of a great team of people working together and looking at the bigger picture,” Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. “I am grateful for all those volunteers from these organizations that came together and worked to make it happen.”
Residents approved the lease with Stonington Community Rowing by a 279-8 count, which provides a guarantee for 25 years with the option to renew for another 25 years as long as an active community rowing program is being run out of the facilities. The lease would not go into effect until all the buildings and related work are completed.
For St. Michael School, the lease extension at the West Broad Street site provides consistency and will aid the school with providing space for a growing enrollment that has swelled over the past several years. The extension was approved by a 283-4 vote.
Honorable Mention: Seaport Marine fire; Westerly transfer station fee increase; Route 1 Corridor Study; $3 million missing in Charlestown?; Potter Hill Mill Dam saga in Westerly/Hopkinton; rabid support for Ukraine; legalization of recreational marijuana; flap over Pride flags in Stonington.
Sun editor Corey Fyke contributed to this report.
