WESTERLY — Nicole Yakaitis wasn't always a big fan of elderberries, but now that she's the CEO of a company that manufactures an organic syrup using the ancient berry as its main ingredient, she's come to more than appreciate its potent healing properties.
"I used to roll my eyes when my mom gave it to me when I was young," joked Yakaitis, a 24-year-old Westerly resident who runs the North Stonington-based family business, Gobble Mountain Elderberry Co. "Now I take some every day."
"It's not only an anti-viral," she said, "it's delicious."
Yakaitis, the daughter of Linda and Tim Yakaitis of North Stonington, is certainly not alone.
According to a report from the American Botanical Council, sales of elderberry supplements more than doubled in the United States between 2017 and 2018 to a total of nearly $51 million. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked an explosion of interest in remedies that lessen the symptoms of colds and flus.
Gobble Mountain Elderberry has seen sales of its organic elderberry syrup soar since the Yakaitis family started the company last year. They sell bottles of their syrup to customers around the country and around the globe.
"About two months after we formed the company, COVID hit," said Nicole's father, Tim, who founded the company with his wife. "As a result, sales have been off the charts."
Sales of Gobble Mountain's syrup — a mixture that includes elderberries, astragalus root, cinnamon, ginger root, Oregon grape root and North Stonington honey — are fast approaching $200,000, he said.
"Everything we use is organic and mostly local," Nicole said."Our honey is from Scott Pion's Honey and Beyond in North Stonington, and our grape root is from an organic farm in Oregon."
"Scott has a huge honey farm," Nicole said, "and it's another local, family-owned business, which is important to us."
"Organic and local," she stressed. "All organic all the time is what we like to say."
Healing properties
Elderberry fruit has been used for centuries in jams, wines and pies, but has been used as a medicine since the days of Hippocrates. Each berry is full of vitamins A and B with high concentrations of Vitamin C and other trace nutrients, including zinc, iron, calcium, and magnesium, Nicole Yakaitis said.
It's especially beneficial to use during cold and flu season, she said, pointing out that some studies show that elderberry concentrates and tinctures can shorten the duration of flu symptoms dramatically. She said she recommends people take a tablespoon when they're feeling sick or run down.
Nicole said her mom, Linda, has always been interested in the healing power of herbs and is a longtime proponent of using elderberry as a preventative medicine.
"It does boost your immune system," said Tim Yakaitis, who said whenever he feels a cold coming on or gets a scratchy throat, he takes a tablespoon of elderberry syrup and "the next thing you know" feels better.
"I've always been a little skeptical," he said with a chuckle, "sort of a 'proof' guy, but this works."
Like his daughter, Tim praises his wife for being the original elderberry proponent in the family.
Linda has been extolling its benefits for years, he said, and has long studied alternative medicines and the medicinal properties of herbs and flowers, which served as inspiration for the family business.
Nicole said her mom worked with a laboratory to develop the Gobble Mountain Elderberry syrup recipe for about a year before the company was founded.
His wife and daughter are "the brains of the operation," Tim said Friday morning after delivering the last two cases of empty glass bottles to the facility where they bottle their syrup. "I'm just the strong back."
The business, said Nicole, is a true family affair. Her brother, Connor, often lends a hand, as does her boyfriend, Michael Johns, a North Providence firefighter who volunteers at the Westerly Fire Department.
"(Johns) handles customer relations," she said. "He's in charge of all the emails and was a huge part of the growing pains of our business."
'A second mom'
Although nurturing the business takes "all of my focus," Nicole said she finds the time to work part-time as a barista for Alexis Tattersall at Junk and Java, Tattersall's popular coffee shop on Beach Street in Westerly.
"Alexis is like a second mom to me," said Nicole, "and Junk and Java is such a great environment."
Not only does Tattersall sell bottles of Gobble Mountain Elderberry syrup, but she's created a health drink called "Elderberry Elixir" and added it to her menu. Along with espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, health-conscious customers can sip on an immune system-boosting blend of coconut water, lemon, mint, ginger and elderberry syrup.
Sales of the syrup are brisk, Tattersall said.
"It definitely fits with our brand," she said. "It's healthy and good for you ... and we're excited to feature it."
Nicole, added Tattersall, is not only a hard worker, but "she's great and she's doing great things for her company."
"We obviously want to make money," said Nicole, who studied criminal psychology at the University of Connecticut. "But our main goal is to help people. I've always wanted to help people. Now I can help with our syrup."
Changes ahead
Regular customers familiar with the label affixed to the bottles of Gobble Mountain's syrup should be on the lookout for a more sophisticated look in the months to come, the Yakaitises said.
"We've decided we needed a new look," Nicole said, "so we're working with a national branding company. We've got a lot of exciting things coming."
Sixteen-ounce bottles of Gobble Mountain Elderberry syrup are $45 each and are available at Junk and Java; Indulge Coffee & Sandwich Company in Stonington; Make Your Mark Customs in Mystic, Fiddleheads Food Co-op in New London, and online at gobblemountainelderberry.com.
