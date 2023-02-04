A 30-year-old Westerly native with a familiar last name was included among the winners at last year's prestigious Venice Film Festival.
Bronte Stahl, the second baby born at the Westerly Hospital in January of 1993 and a 2011 graduate of Westerly High School, was listed right alongside names like Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh and with films like "The Banshees of Inisherin," "TÁR" and “Bones and All."
Stahl received the Venice Critics Week Short Film Award in early September at the 79th film festival for "Puiet," a film he directed with his friend and collaborator, Lorenzo Fabbro.
"It's very exciting," said Stahl one day last week on the phone from Romania, where he is a Fulbright scholar studying filmmaking. "We're very happy about it."
Stahl, who said his interest in film began when he was a high school student and learned to create "silly videos," is the son of Nicholas Stahl of Westerly and Stacy Highfill Stahl, the stepson of Mojie Friel and Bill Ottavi, and the founder of and producer for the Westerly-based Otherwise Films.
"Puiet," said Stahl's mother, is "a beautiful film about a boy named Nicusor, his family and their profoundly touching lives in rural Romania."
"It holds your attention," said Stahl's father, Nicholas, the longtime face of the Westerly Hospital Foundation. "It's short but it conveys a lot and it hold your attention. There's a lot packed into it."
The spark for the film, according to the directors, came about when they were both attending the documentary filmmaking intensive called Aristoteles Workshop, held yearly in Romania.
The workshop, "created to give the next generation of filmmakers and masters of the film arts a place to cut their teeth, explore their expression as artists and break free," according to its website, is based in a small village surrounded by forests, Stahl and Fabbro write in the film's press kit.
It was in a forest, they write, where they "fortuitously came across Nicusor on a dirt road, while he was returning from the woods."
"Despite the linguistic difficulties, he completely captivated us both in his attitude toward us as well as his way of confidently navigating his surroundings," they write. "He received our curiosity warmly and invited us to join him as he walked home."
That moment began an encounter, the directors write, "and soon a strong instinct to make a film with him."
In the face of the young, freckle-faced boy, they said, they saw a question form: "What does it mean to be a child, both with oneself and with others?"
"We were fascinated by the phase of transition he was going through," they write, "and by that great, mysterious tension between a sense of freedom, and search for identity and meaning."
"Being with Nicușor made us go back in time," they explain, "to the time in between when we all searched for ourselves in our own corner of the world."
Nicholas Stahl said his son has "always been his own person."
"That was clear from an early age," he added.
Bronte, who interned in The Sun's newsroom for a semester during high school, worked for many summers on Aphrodite, the 74-foot yacht owned by Ocean House owner and developer Charles M. "Chuck" Royce and captained by Kirk Reynolds.
"Captain Kirk was a legend," Bronte recalled. "It was a great job."
Stahl said he began his studies at New York University's Florence campus, then transferred to American University in Rome. A graduate of the European itinerant MFA program DocNomads, he is an alumnus of the Flaherty Seminar Fellowship, IDFA Project Space, Eurodoc and Points North Institute.
He was also a founder and team leaser at the Rome-based Sofar Sounds Roma, a production coordinator for the New York-city based Lumiere Productions, and serves on the selection committee for the Camden (Maine) International Film Festival and the True/False Film Festival in Columbia, Mo.
Stahl has also directed "Terril" in 2019 and "Lungs" in 2017, which have screened at festivals such as Rotterdam, DocLisboa, Pravo Ljudski, Leuven, Uppsala, and have won prizes at Minsk and Porto Post/Doc.
He has received a number of grants and awards, including a 2022 $50,000 post-production grant from the Sundance Documentary Fund for "Rejeito" and 2021 $15,000 grant from LEF Production Fund for "Beyond the Fold."
As a producer, he said, he feels "compelled to elevate emerging international voices in non-fiction cinema."
Recalling his high school days, Stahl praised several of his former Westerly High School teachers, including video production teacher Thomas Albamonti and English teachers Anne Barnhart and Melissa Tallardy.
"Bronte took every opportunity, even as a teenager, to creatively synthesize his nuanced understanding about humanity," said Barnhart in an email Saturday, explaining that Stahl took part in a virtual independent study from Italy while he was a student in her course and blogged regularly while weaving together literature, language, and "the confluence of his experiences, his travels and his reading."
"As I follow his career today, I still see those unique ways of seeing and being in his work in the arts," she added. "He’s an incredible young man and someone our community should be proud of!"
Tallardy on Friday said the fact that Stahl remembered her class "made my day."
"He was so creative, funny and intelligent," Tallardy said. "I remember his ability to use film to tell a meaningful story, and I loved being his teacher."
"He works hard and he has a lot of talent," said Stahl's dad, Nicholas. "I hope it all leads to happiness for him. I look forward to his next film."
"Bronte is a treasure," said his mom, Stacy, "and it’s an endless delight to follow his life’s path."
