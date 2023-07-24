WESTERLY — Joseph J. Kirby, a prominent and beloved community leader who gave generously of his time, talent and treasure to many local institutions over his long career in banking, died Wednesday at his home in Stonington.
Kirby, a native of Woonsocket, served as president, chairman and chief executive officer of the Washington Trust Company for more than three decades, worked on the capital campaigns of the Westerly Hospital, the Westerly Library and the Ocean Community YMCA, and continued to be a leader on the bank board for years after retiring, serving on the finance and executive committees.
"This is a sad day in Westerly," said former State Sen. Dennis L. Algiere, the bank's executive vice president and compliance officer, as he recalled Kirby's many accomplishments and their longtime friendship.
"Joe was instrumental in the revitalization of Westerly," Algiere said. "He always worked collaboratively with the state and other nonprofits on behalf of downtown businesses. Many of the wonderful things we have in downtown Westerly are here because of Joe Kirby."
"Joe hired me," Algiere said wistfully. "He was my first boss at the bank."
"Besides being a good friend," Algiere added, "he was my mentor. He will be sadly missed."
"I'm so heartbroken. I loved the guy," said Larry Hirsch of Westerly as he processed the news of his longtime friend. "Joe was one of the greatest guys going."
Hirsch, who owned Westerly Jewelry on High Street, just across from Washington Trust's Main offices in downtown Westerly, said Kirby was a true community servant.
"Joe was instrumental in my serving on the board of the bank," said Hirsch. "I've never known anyone as loyal, dedicated and intelligent."
Hirsch went on to tell the story about a fire in downtown Westerly that heavily damaged his family's jewelry store.
"Joe came running over to me and said, 'Larry, the vault is open,'" Hirsch recounted. " 'Anything you need, just let me know.'"
"I love to tell that story," Hirsch added, explaining that it was typical behavior for the much-admired banker. "Joe was a wonderful, wonderful guy. Ask anyone."
Joseph Potter, a retired banker who worked alongside Kirby as executive vice president at Washington Trust for more than a decade, called Kirby "a true community banker."
"Joe was a true professional and very well-respected, not only locally but on the state and national level," said Potter "He was always a joy to work with and always kind and appreciative of the staff ... he always showed kindness, compassion and sensitivity to everyone.
"They called us the Joe and Joe show," Potter added with a laugh. "I thoroughly enjoyed working with Joe and the fact that he chose me as his executive vice president has been one of greatest honors of my career.
"Joe gave and gave and gave to this community," Potter said. "He saw to it that the needs of the community were met ... and not only with banking needs but with social needs.
"This is a loss to the community," Potter added.
Kirby joined Washington Trust in 1963 as an investment officer in the Trust Department. In 1972 he was appointed executive vice president and director. Ten years later, in 1982 Kirby was elected president, and in 1996 chairman of the board and CEO. After 34 years of service, Kirby retired in 1997.
In a 2002 interview with The Sun, following his retirement from the bank's board of trustees, Kirby said the most satisfying factor during his tenure was the growth of the bank.
"I've been very blessed by having good people surround me," Kirby said following the bank's annual meeting, which had been held at the Westerly Public Library and attended by roughly by about 200 shareholders.
After that meeting, Kirby, who was presented with a director's chair, said if anybody was looking for him they could find him on the golf course.
John Warren, then the chairman and chief executive officer of the centuries old, Westerly-based institution, praised Kirby to those gathered at the 2002 meeting.
"During his tenure, Joe has made countless contributions to our corporation," Warren said. "To give you an idea of Joe's contributions to your corporation, when Joe became president in 1982 the bank had total assets of $135 million, net income of $1.6 million and $14 million in shareholder equity.
"In 1997, when Joe retired, things were quite a bit different," Warren said, "with the total assets amounting to $695 million, the net income was up to $8.4 million and shareholder equity grew to $59 million.
"He is truly a friend, leader and avid steward of the bank," Warren said. "His leadership, vision and dedication over the past 39 years are represented by the true success of Washington Trust. His involvement in the community, his concern for all our employees, and his commitment to our customers have formed the values for this company."
In August of 2012, Kirby was honored during the Ocean Community YMCA's Leadership Recognition Breakfast. The program noted that "Kirby was the chairman of the Y's 1993 capital campaign, and worked on the community phase of the most recent 2008 capital campaign."
Kirby was also the recipient of the Y's Service to Youth Award, which recognized his "outstanding commitment to young people."
"Joseph J. Kirby was for several years a member of The Westerly Hospital Board of Trustees and served as Board President 1986-1987," said Nicholas J. Stahl of Westerly, the major gifts officer for the Westerly Hospital Foundation, in an email Thursday afternoon. "He later chaired The Westerly Hospital Foundation Campaign 2000+ from 2000 to 2003, leading the effort to support the construction of the wing of the hospital named in his honor and which includes the Emergency Department and two floors of private inpatient rooms.
“Working closely with Joe Kirby was a pleasure and a privilege," Stahl continued. "He inspired confidence in the hospital’s Campaign 2000+ project with his calm, steady demeanor. He was knowledgeable and serious about the importance of the hospital to this community, which he coupled with a good-natured and approachable manner in conveying that importance to others.
"Even though his middle initial was 'J'," Stahl added, "Credibility was Joe Kirby’s middle name.
"His influence on our hospital and on our community will long endure," Stahl said.
Donna Celico of Westerly, a former president of the board of directors of Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park — a woman known for her creative and memorable "friendraisers" — remembers Kirby in a different light.
In a much-talked about 2007 show, created to celebrate the opening of the Memorial and Library Association's capital campaign, Celico wrote and directed a program called "Literary Heroes of the Past ... with a Past."
For the show, Celico cajoled two dozen well-known Westerly dignitaries to dress in costumes representing certain fictional literary heroes, and walk across the stage of the library auditorium as she read humorous passages describing their characters.
"He was my King Arthur," said Celico, "and he was such a good sport.
"Joe would do anything for anybody as long as it was for a good cause," she said, "and if it was for the good of the town, he'd back you up one hundred percent.
"Another, thing," Celico said, "Joe was approachable. There he was, the head of one of the most important banks in the state, and people felt comfortable with him."
