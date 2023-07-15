WESTERLY — The Colonial Theatre will offer audiences a new twist on "The Tempest" this summer when William Shakespeare’s "mystical tale of vengeance, betrayal and magic" comes to life in Wilcox Park next week, according to the play's director, Marion Markham.
When "The Tempest" opens Saturday evening, audiences will find Lee Fitzpatrick, a female actor from New York City, playing Prospera — a magician and the mother of Miranda — instead of the typical male character of Prospero, the magician father of Miranda in a role often considered to be Shakespeare's most magical character.
"We're shifting some language and breaking stereotypes," Markham said. "And, we're changing the gender of the lead."
In Shakespeare's telling, Prospero, who used to be the Duke of Milan, was overthrown by his brother, Antonio — with the help of Alonso, the King of Naples — and exiled with his daughter Miranda to a distant island. When Prospero's magic powers allow him to see that the men who plotted against him — the current king and duke, Alonso and Antonio, are out at sea, returning from Tunisia — he conjures a tempest to cause them to shipwreck on the island where Prospero and Miranda have been living for the last 12 years and where they are served by a spirit named Ariel and a native islander, Caliban.
In the Colonial's version, it's the mother-daughter duo of Prospera and Miranda living on the magical island alongside Ariel, who'll be played by Rhode Islander Patrick Mark Saunders, and Caliban, played by New York-based actor David Heron.
Heron, who has performed in several Colonial productions over the years, is from Jamaica, making him a "real life islander playing an islander," Markham said.
"I like to say I was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and I now live in Jamaica, Queens," Heron said Friday afternoon as he sat on the stage in the Babcock Hall auditorium next to Fitzpatrick, Lindsey Rodriguez, who plays Miranda and Nicholas Byers, who plays Ferdinand, a prince, who falls in love with Miranda.
The actors, on a break from rehearsal, were alternately humorous and serious as they spoke of performing Shakespeare in an outdoor setting in the politically complex world of 2023.
"Who doesn't want to perform Shakespeare outside while getting eaten alive by mosquitos," joked Fitzpatrick, a former company member at the American Shakespeare Center who received rave reviews for her portrayal of Lady Olivia in the Colonial's 2017 production of "Twelfth Night."
Prospera is such "a huge, meaty role," Fitzpatrick continued, "I don't know of any other role where a woman can raise the dead."
"With my strong magic, I've woken the dead and opened their graves to let them out," Fitzpatrick said dramatically as she recited some of her lines.
"The language is so rich and varied," she added, "and it's in verse throughout."
"The Tempest" is also a powerful play about forgiveness, the power of magic and "fierce motherhood," added Fitzpatrick as she looked over at Rodriguez, who plays her daughter.
"I love it," said Rodriguez, an Illinois native who plays Miranda. "This is my first professional show and I'm lucky to have such great mentors."
"I love that we're doing a play about the ocean and we are here by the ocean," Rodriguez added with a smile. "I would also love for audiences to see the beauty and humanity in the play ... and to be open-minded."
The name Miranda means "to look," Rodriguez said.
"I'd like people to look, like Miranda, and to look and to take in the play with a child-like mind," she said.
"This is my first time ever doing Shakespeare," put in Byers, a North Carolina native and student at the Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. Program in Acting and Directing.
"Accessibility to Shakespeare is often lacking in communities of color," explained Byers, who is Black. "So playing Ferdinand felt foreign to me."
In the play, Ferdinand is the prince of Naples and son of Alonso, who falls deeply in love with Miranda.
"I've learned to embrace the role," he added with a laugh. "I can play that lovesick dramatic guy."
For Heron, it's been a bit more of a challenge.
"I didn't want the role (of Caliban) originally," said Heron, who once played Sebastian in another performance of "The Tempest." "As a proud islander, a proud Jamaican and an actor of color, there are certain themes that made me uncomfortable."
"The Tempest" reflects the colonial context of Shakespeare's time, said Markham, and the themes of power, control and subjugation are present throughout the play. The character of Caliban, an indigenous inhabitant of the island, is often interpreted as representing the oppressed and enslaved.
Throughout the original Shakespearean text, Heron said in an email, Caliban is frequently referred to in "essentially subhuman terms" such as a "slave" and a "monster."
In some productions, he added, Caliban crawls around the stage in half-human, half-animal fashion.
"I am from an island that was colonized not so long ago," said Heron, who played Oberon in the 2019 Colonial production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
"So much has happened to us as a community in the past decade that if I am being asked to inhabit that character today, I'm just not going to be comfortable being referred to in those terms and having to say those things," he said, "and I'm definitely not performing the role on all fours."
"But I definitely didn't want to compromise Shakespeare," he said. "Marion was totally supportive and in full agreement."
The two went over the script together, he said, and "found some compromises that made it easier for me to say 'yes' to the role."
"To be clear, the play is still the play," Heron said. Caliban remains a colonized servant and "I still struggle with elements of the story and how he is referred to and treated by others."
Heron, who recently shot a pilot for the TV series "From Yard" — in which he stars — about a Jamaican man who moves to New York in the 1960s, said he shaped much of his Caliban on Anansi, a well-known character from Caribbean and African folklore.
Anansi is a spider "and a very clever trickster," in the African oral tradition he explained, "who employs an array of tactics to achieve his ends."
"He will, as we say in Jamaica, 'play fool to catch wise,'" Heron said.
In other words, Heron said, Anansi often plays into stereotypes about him by pretending to be less intelligent than he really is.
He also pretends to like and admire his oppressors, Heron added, oppressors who presume themselves to be wiser than he, to get them to do his bidding.
"Many slaves in America and the Caribbean had to do exactly this, just to survive," said Heron, who describes his Caliban as "proud, intelligent, passionate, poetic, defiant, subversive, roguish ... but above all, human."
Markham said she had no preconceived ideas about the casting of "The Tempest," a play which she said has a big element of forgiveness with virtue being the moral epicenter.
Heron initially auditioned for the role of Prospero, said Markham, but when he read for Caliban, "he blew us all away."
"David is a guy who's an artist and so capable and bright," she said, "a poetic guy with brains and heart and that is very much who Caliban is."
"Shakespeare is a humanist," Markham said. "'The Tempest' brings people together."
"The island is a metaphor for life," she added. "We need to all get along and learn to live together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.