An overnight storm that brought torrential downpours and over 5 inches of rain to many parts of Rhode Island and Connecticut left towns throughout the region battling flooding issues, leading the Richmond Elementary School to close due to flooding in the basement and forcing Hopkinton police to close Route 138 near Moscow Pond for several hours.
Town officials and police in Westerly, Stonington, Hopkinton and Richmond all said Thursday morning that the heavy rains caused flooding in low-lying areas of town, which caused minor issues on several roads in each community. Officials said most of the flooding occurred in areas where it is common, such as along Atlantic Avenue in Westerly or near Barn Island in Stonington, although no significant damage was reported.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said he expected most of the flooding to clear by today and said the bigger challenge over the weekend will be monitoring river flow, especially along the Pawcatuck River, as waters continue to run off and could potentially crest over.
“Our biggest concern right now is the river and how high it will rise,” he said. “During (Hurricane Henri) we did not get nearly the rain we had anticipated, but with that last week and this much rain overnight, we are going to have to keep a close eye on the impact it will have.”
Perhaps the biggest impact from the heavy rain came in Richmond, where elementary school students had their first day of the 2020-21 school year canceled after Richmond Police Lt. John Arnold said the school’s basement flooded overnight. Officials indicated that they hoped to have the issue addressed for a return to school Friday.
Arnold said the town was fortunate otherwise and did not experience any other unexpected issues. He said there were several reports of trees down but praised efforts by Public Works staff to address the issues quickly on Thursday.
In Hopkinton, Police Capt. Mark Carrier said the town also experienced mainly expected flooding but said a combination of factors led to more significant flooding along the Spring Street section of Route 138.
“A beaver dam by Moscow Pond had been preventing the water from being able to flow freely and it caused heavy flooding that required we close the road for several hours,” Carrier said. He said the road was reopened prior to the morning commute Thursday.
Carrier said the department also responded to a call for a driver who crashed into a utility pole after hydroplaning. He said there were only minor injuries in the crash.
Westerly experienced a number of flooding issues between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., Lacey said, but reported no injuries or significant damage. He said the usual problem spots such as Atlantic Avenue and Airport Road were likely to continue to experience flood issues through Thursday, but expressed confidence that those areas would clear themselves by Friday.
Other parts of town impacted by the rains included Canal Street near the Stillman Avenue bridge; School Street near a construction zone where sediment was washed across the roadway; Beach Street near Lanphere Road; along Valley Drive; and at the intersection of Narragansett Avenue and Spruce Street.
Lacey said although officers were busy monitoring the different areas overnight, most had already dissipated prior to the morning commute.
Across the river in Stonington, First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough said there were some flood issues in the usual problem areas in town overnight, but said that as of Thursday mid-morning she was not aware of any significant flood problems in the community.
Chesebrough said although the past few weeks have presented some challenging storms, the town has been fortunate to avoid taking a major hit.
“We had the hurricane and now this, but we escaped the brunt of the storm,” she said.
