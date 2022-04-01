KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island will host TEDxURI 2022 today at 1 p.m., in the Richard E. Beaupre Center for Chemical and Forensic Science, 140 Flagg Road.
The talk will feature 11 speakers of all ages and from all walks of life who will share their ideas for “A Recipe for Hope.”
Tickets to the event are no longer available, but the talk may be watched remotely at uri.edu/tedx/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.