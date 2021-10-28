WESTERLY — Current and former teachers, along with some students, are asking parents to get involved and fend off allegations that aspects of critical race theory are being taught in the town's public schools.
The requests for support of the district's teachers came during a School Committee meeting Wednesday and followed a year-long campaign by some in the community that claims Caucasian students are taught to be ashamed of themselves because they have a privileged position in society. As proof, the resident points to an e-mail sent by a teacher following the death of George Floyd in which the teacher asked recipients to sign a petition asking for "support to help move the Westerly Public School District and School Committee to commit to anti-racist policies and practices."
There have also been claims that a teacher bias training session amounted to a lesson in how to spread the tenets of critical race theory, an academic theory that argues that racism, particularly against Black people, is woven into the fabric of laws, housing policies, banking regulations, and other institutions of American society.
District administrators and teachers who have investigated the those claims say they uncovered no evidence to support the allegations.
Gina Mikaelian, a retired Westerly elementary school teacher, said the teacher training session, "Culturally Responsive and Sustaining Pedagogy" provided her with a "greater understanding of how words can effect others who don't look like me or haven't had the same experience as me. To me this is not critical race theory, it is empathy."
As teachers struggle to help students deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and academic and social/emotional learning gaps it has caused, Mikaelian said, they have also been forced to endure allegations that they teach the positions of critical race theory.
"I am outraged by this conspiracy and urge parents and citizens to stand by our teachers, administrators, and School Committee, and speak up against this movement that is founded on a baseless agenda," Mikaelian said.
A Westerly High senior class member, Sienna Fusaro, insisted critical race theory is not taught in the town's schools and urged the School Committee to speak with students about the topic.
"My teachers only care about bettering the lives of their students and promising them a brighter future after high school," said Fusaro, president of the Westerly High School Student Council.
Kathryn Leach, an elementary school teacher in the district, questioned the goals of the resident who claims critical race theory is taught in the town's schools. Teachers, she said, are under growing stress and pressure.
"It's becoming more and more difficult to be an educator today," Leach said.
Jade Marulanda, a Westerly High School teacher who lives outside of the district, said she wished she could transfer her own children into the Westerly district. She asked the critics to take a closer look at the schools and to engage in conversation to learn about the schools.
"There is absolutely no instance where critical race theory is being taught, no instance where students are being taught to hate themselves, no instance in which students are being taught to think in any certain way," Marulanda said.
Kristen Federico, an elementary school teacher in the district, read a statement she said was written by Colleen Saila, a teacher and president of the Westerly Teachers Association, the union that represents district teachers. The statement repeated Saila's previous comments that critical race theory is not taught in district schools. The statement encouraged those with questions or concerns to speak with past and current students.
