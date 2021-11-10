WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly will be the beneficiary of a takeout pasta dinner fundraiser on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St. The event is an annual joint initiative of the Westerly Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Westerly. Proceeds will support the center’s Fuel Fund, which provides emergency heating assistance for vulnerable Westerly-area residents during the winter.
Dinner tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Jonnycake Center of Westerly Thrift Store or from Westerly Lions Club and Rotary Club of Westerly members. Tickets will also be available at the event. Traditional and gluten-free pasta options will be offered.
To register as a client for fuel assistance, emergency financial assistance or food supplies from the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, email SocialServices@jonnycake.org; call 401-377-8069, option 1; or visit the center’s social services office at 23 Industrial Drive. To make a financial donation to the center, visit jonnycake.org/donate-2 or call 401-377-8069.
— Sun staff
