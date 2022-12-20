WESTERLY – Firefighters pulled a man from the frigid Pawcatuck River Monday night after an SUV he was in went into the river off of Coggswell Street.
Police and fire crews from Westerly and Pawcatuck responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, and Route 1 at the bridge was blocked to traffic for about an hour.
After reportedly leaving the road at the dead end of Coggswell Street, it’s believed the vehicle, carried by a moderate current, floated down the river about 100 feet.
The vehicle, still powered, came to rest upright at a spot almost directly below a set of lighted star decorations strung across the river between Pawcatuck and Westerly, just north of the bridge. Its illuminated tail lights could still be seen as it sank almost fully below the surface.
Firefighters used a powered inflatable boat to get to the SUV and break out a rear window to free the trapped man as the vehicle settled onto the riverbed.
They held onto the man, who was in the water, until the boat was able to make its way to a dock at Bridge Restaurant on the Westerly side of the river. The man was then loaded onto a stretcher, taken to a waiting ambulance and then to the hospital.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the man was alert at the time he was pulled from the vehicle. His identity and condition were unknown early Tuesday.
In addition to blocking off Route 1, rescue crews also staged at the Bridge Restaurant parking lot in Westerly and behind C.C. O’Brien’s in Pawcatuck.
Westerly and Stonington police and fire units, as well as Westerly Ambulance, responded to the incident. Stonington police are investigating how the car entered the river.
A crane and perhaps other heavy equipment was expected at the river downtown on Tuesday to try to retrieve the vehicle, Gingerella said.
This is the second time in recent years that a person has been pulled from the river after a vehicle traveled into the water.
On New Year’s Eve 2018, a car went into the river, also off of Coggswell Street at its dead end. An employee at the Malted Barley in Westerly witnessed that accident and jumped into the river to save the occupant.
Crews were unable to salvage the empty car at that time and then lost track of it when the fast moving current picked it up.
Despite a search in the following days, the car stayed lost for almost four years until someone spotted it last Sept. 9, not far from where it entered the water.
Police hired a local company, Mad River Construction of Pawcatuck, to use a crane to pull the vehicle out of the water and onto a waiting flatbed in the Riverwalk Condominiums parking lot. That vehicle was found about 20 to 30 feet north of where the SUV came to rest Monday.
Gingerella credited Monday night’s rescue as a “joint effort” of both Westerly and Pawcatuck first responders.
