WESTERLY — Attracting national grocery and department stores emerged as two of the top priorities for respondents to a recent survey aimed at helping guide the future of the Route 1 corridor from Tower Street to Charlestown.
A clear majority of the 420 survey respondents pointed to the need for improved aesthetics as a significant need, citing the down trodden look of empty lots, unattractive strip-malls and confusing signs, as well as outdated building designs as problems. The survey is part of a study of Route 1 being conducted by Weston & Sampson, an environmental engineering and planning firm with offices in Massachusetts, in coordination with the town’s Economic Development Commission and its Planning Board.
The survey was conduced from March 7 to May 7. Respondents also pointed to challenging egress, ingress and navigation issues with businesses and with traffic flow as problems, especially on the western end of Franklin Street. Respondents also said the corridor is not pedestrian- or bicycle-oriented, but a majority did not express a need to significantly address those issues.
Respondents said the corridor generally provides a good variety of centralized services, is convenient and meets the needs of the community. On the subject of traffic conditions, there were slightly more positive than negative responses on flow, design, safety and lighting. Business egress/ingress and parking lot flow should be improved, according to a majority of respondents.
The corridor also lacks proper landscaping and its character is not befitting of the town, survey respondents indicated. They also expressed a desire for more family-oriented recreation and public gathering sites, as well as for better public transportation, protection against commercial sprawl and a need to fill existing vacancies.
Consistent with the town’s population, respondents tended to be middle-age and older, 80% percent of the respondents are full-time residents, and 14% of the respondents own a business. Of the business owners, 5% own businesses on the corridor, another 6% own businesses elsewhere in the town, and 3% own businesses in other towns.
The most frequent uses of the corridor, according to the survey, are as a pass-through or for grocery/retail shopping and eating/dining. Two-hundred and fifty-one respondents identified 32 types of businesses as being most important to meeting their needs; grocery stores and restaurants were most noted.
Respondents also named 67 specific businesses they would like to see including Trader Joe’s, Costco, Dave’s Market, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Target, and Whole Foods.
EDC chairman James Torres and Douglas Brockway, a member of the Zoning Board of Review, presented the results during a Town Council meeting on Monday.
Councilor Karen Cioffi asked whether property owners are ready to make the changes contemplated by the survey results.
“Putting them into play seems virtually impossible because you have to get the buy-in and the buy-out from the people that own these properties. They have to invest a lot more than they seem to be willing to invest,” Cioffi said.
Torres said the end goal of the study is to produce a report that will include a plan and recommendations for improving the corridor. “This is a strategic vision as to where we want to go. Then it is a matter of how we slowly migrate toward that vision,” he said.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said town officials should stand firm on design issues when applicants seek approval from the town’s land use boards. Before Home Depot opened its store in the town, Ahern said, local officials asked the company to make design concessions that were ultimately agreed upon.
“We should not be afraid to hammer home with that New England look,” Ahern said.
The report is likely to include, Brockway said, recommendations for tweaking the town’s zoning regulations to make it easier for property owners to improve their properties and bring them closer to alignment with the vision of the plan.
Work on the study, Torres said, has prompted property owners to start talking with each other. Some are considering working together to improve abutting lots, he said.
“As we talk to owners they are excited and interested in what they can do to beautify and enhance their properties,” Torres said.
To promote participation in the survey the EDC and Planning Board used word of mouth, promotion in local and social media, letters to 900 residents and businesses along the study area, distribution of 1,500 promotional cards.
The Route 1 Corridor Study Committee will conduct a stakeholder workshop on the study on June 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Westerly Library Terrace Room. Those planning to attend are asked to rsvp by sending an email to: route1@westerlyri.gov and to start checking in on the night of the workshop at 5 p.m. More information is available at route1westerly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.