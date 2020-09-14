WESTERLY — The Supper Table, a local nonprofit organization that has been providing hot nutritious meals to children and their families for the last 10 years, has resumed serving its weekly free community meals.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, meals will only be available for takeout and will be ready for pickup at the Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St. in Westerly, between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. every Thursday. Patrons are required to reserve suppers by 3 p.m. Wednesday, and to masks must be worn when picking up their orders.
The Supper Table is run by an all-volunteer staff and is supported entirely by donations, and everyone in the community is welcome to request a meal. The Calabrese Club provides its facilities for food preparation.
To order a meal, call or text 401-315-4630 or send an email to supper.table@gmail.com.
