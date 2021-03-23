WESTERLY — Summer Pops, the beloved local tradition that draws thousands of fans to Wilcox Park each June to celebrate the beginning of summer, may soon be known as Autumn Pops.
If all goes according to plan, the 2021 Pops concert will now take place in mid-September.
Ryan Saunders, executive director of the Chorus of Westerly, the organization that has sponsored the Pops concert for the last 39 years, said once the state of Rhode Island released the updated pandemic guidelines for major outdoor events, he knew the 40th Summer Pops concert couldn't take place in June. But not having a Pops concert for a second year in a row seemed too bleak a decision.
"So, now, we're planning to hold it in September," said Saunders Tuesday afternoon. "Saturday, Sept. 11, with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 12."
"Once we realized we couldn't do June," Saunders said, "we said, 'let's put our forces into September.'"
"We're hopeful," added Chorus Music Director Andrew Howell. "Enormously hopeful."
"Not having Pops last year ... not being able to have this shared night of community, left an empty feeling in all of us," he said. "We know what this event means to people. So, if we can pull this off in September, and if we can all reunite after this unprecedented year in that beautiful park ... what a moving moment it will be for all of us."
Given the September date, Saunders said, the chorus will also have the opportunity to appropriately commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
"Of course, we'll need everything to go the right way," Saunders added. "We'll keep working with the state, and we'll need final state approval later in the summer. We're still dealing with a lot of unknowns."
The chorus will continue to work with the appropriate state officials, he added, and if things don't go as planned, the 40th Pops concert will be held instead in June 2022.
Plans currently call for the structure of the rescheduled Pops to be similar to a typical June-based Pops, Saunders said, but will also include a "special focus on the community's emergence from the COVID crisis."
"At least we're on the right track," Saunders said, noting that he'll be paying close attention to other outdoor concerts, events and sporting events to see what works and what doesn't.
In addition to concern for patrons, Saunders added, there's the safety of the choristers themselves to be considered. You need rehearsals in order to have a concert, he said, and those rehearsals have to be safe for everyone.
"But it's time," he said. "We've got to get the band back together."
This is the second year in a row the chorus has been forced to postpone Pops due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saunders said he feels a little more confident this year, since "projections from state officials are more optimistic."
"Weighing these projections and acknowledging the importance of Summer Pops to the town," he said, "we felt it was proper to begin planning now for the rescheduled September date."
"It is wonderful to be planning a Pops again, and to think about getting back together with our community," said Howell in a statement released by the chorus on Monday. "We are starting to build a very special program that should really connect with our audience as we emerge from COVID."
"These have been difficult, sad, times for us all," Howell continued, "But, being together again under the stars will likely remind us all of all the good we collectively share."
First performed in 1981 in Dixon Square on the steps of the Westerly Post Office as a big "Thank You and Farewell Concert" to the community for the support the chorus received for their first international tour, the pops concert was never intended to become "the community mainstay it is today," Saunders said.
"It was created as a one-time event," he said, noting that the "one-time event," thanks in large part to the Westerly Public Library and Wilcox Park, over the years turned into a large-scale event with the Pops Festival Orchestra joining the choristers, the Newport Artillery and Fireworks by Grucci.
"Generations of local residents have had the Pops in their lives," Saunders said. "Some of us who attended the first few concerts in strollers are now bringing our children to the concert."
"It really has become a part of our town's soul," he added. "I can't think of a better way for us all to come back together than at Pops ... even an end-of-summer version of it."
Saunders, who said he will post updates on the chorus website and social media pages as the months progress, added that part of the planning involves the necessary fundraising that accompanies an endeavor like Pops. People interested in making a donation can do so on the chorus website or by sending a donation to the chorus office at 119 High St., Westerly.
"These have been difficult, sad, times for us all," Howell said, "But, being together again under the stars will likely remind us all of all the good we collectively share."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.