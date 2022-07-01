PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund is open to all eligible Rhode Island households experiencing financial difficulty and in need of assistance with energy expenses, even in the summer. The fund is sponsored by Rhode Island Energy, Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services and RISEC LP and administered by United Way of Rhode Island.
Local households in need of energy assistance should call or visit Tri-County Community Action Agency, 415 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, 401-351-2750, ext. 2432, to determine if they qualify for the fund. The agency will help to determine eligibility for the fund based on total household income not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need with grant amounts up to $650 per season.
In addition to the sponsoring energy companies, the campaign relies on the generosity of individuals, families, local corporations and community organizations for support. Rhode Islanders most often donate to the fund via the yellow donation envelopes that are enclosed with energy bills. Those interested in donating to the fund can also text “WARM” to 91999 on a mobile phone; send a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, R.I., 02909-2459; or visit rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org.
