HOPE VALLEY— Wood River Health Services has expanded its mental health care service, adding certified peer recovery specialist Erin Goodman to its staff.
Goodman and former Westerly Hospital physician Robert Harrison, director of the Washington County Zero Suicide Program, are funded by the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Administration initiative, which allocates $400,000 per year for five years to Washington County suicide prevention programs. The grant is the only one of its kind to have been awarded in the New England region.
The Washington County program, for adults 25 years of age and older, began in October 2018. Harrison explained that it is modeled on a Michigan program that involved depression screening for every person who visited a doctor or a hospital emergency room.
“If they screened positive, they tried to get them into therapy, get help for them,” Harrison said. “Long story short, they cut the suicide rate by 75% among their patients.”
A report by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention shows that in 2018, 48,344 Americans, 129 of them Rhode Islanders, died by suicide. Harrison noted that Washington County, the southern part of the state from Narragansett to Westerly including Block Island, has the highest per capita, or per 100,000, suicide rate in Rhode Island.
“Our rate has been higher than the state's, on average, and higher than any other county,” he said.
Harrison said that several factors, including higher levels of substance abuse, contribute to that statistic.
“We have a significant drug problem in this area,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s worse than some others, although it’s pretty significant, and about 75% of people who have a mental health problem also self-medicate, which just exacerbates everything …. Our area has the highest level of binge drinking at every age, not just URI students, but every age. Our county has the highest rate of deaths from DUI of any county in the state.”
Suicide is more prevalent in rural areas, Harrison explained, and mental health support and treatment in southern Rhode Island has been more difficult to obtain.
“It’s been a lot of effort to recruit psychiatrists,” he said. “Most of them don’t take insurance in the first place and the average physician in Rhode Island gets 20% less than a physician doing the same job in Connecticut or Massachusetts.”
Goodman added that insurance can present its own set of issues.
“A large majority of the people living in Washington County use private insurance,” she said. “They have insurance, but they may have very high co-payments and very high deductibles, which may be a barrier to them following up on services that are recommended. Part of this grant is, we can help to pay for therapy even if someone has private insurance, if they need help with a co-payment or a deductible.”
Peer recovery specialists like Goodman have themselves lived through mental illness or substance abuse. They undergo intensive training before they are certified by the state to work with clients.
“We also have 46 hours of classroom training, followed by 500 hours of internship, and then we become certified in Rhode Island,” she said. “We bring our own lived experience and can relate to someone on that level of a peer who has been there and can help someone to navigate some of their feelings, maybe to get therapy or to seek treatment and then help them to find community resources.”
The Zero Suicide program is associated with the southern Rhode Island “Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds” initiative, which focuses on eliminating health care disparities in Washington County. Harrison explained that one of the requirements of the grant is regular reporting.
“We have to submit quarterly reports, the number of people screened, the number of people who have been referred for therapy. I should mention that 65% of the funds have to be used for patient therapy, and we have a contract with Gateway [Healthcare], who is our local mental health provider.”
In addition to screening, the Zero Suicide program provides suicide prevention training throughout Washington County. Harrison has trained 695 people in what the program calls "mental health first aid" in the year and a half since the program began.
“It really takes a commitment of the community to get trained in these programs,” Harrison said. “They’re free. It makes all the difference in the world, just like CPR. If you’ve never had CPR training, you won’t be comfortable trying to do something, but if you’ve had the training, you know what to do.”
Goodman added, “We’re very much hoping that this grant will make a positive impact, and I think, that as a peer recovery specialist, a big part of what I do is just to try to take away the stigma by sharing that I am a person in recovery and talk about it.”
Information on the Zero Suicide program is available at Wood River Health Services and other health care providers throughout Washington County.
