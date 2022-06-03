NORTH STONINGTON — Stand Up For Animals will hold its 20th annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Lake of Isles, 1 Clubhouse Drive. The golf will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., with a modified scramble format. An awards banquet will be held after the round, with longest drive, closest to the pin and closest to the dog leg contests.
Cost is $250 per player and includes greens fee, golf cart, light breakfast, brunch reception and goodie bag. There will be raffles and a silent auction.
Proceeds will benefit Stand Up For Animals. To register or for more information, email debturrisi@standupforanimals.org or call 401-348-9595.
— Sun staff
