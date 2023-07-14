WESTERLY — Stand Up for Animals is asking the Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter to stop using the shelter to conduct its business, alleging that doing so creates an “identity issue” for both of the local animal care nonprofits.
Stand Up for Animals also wants the town to obtain three years’ worth of the Friends’ tax returns and financial statements and take down all literature, posters and other Friends material in the shelter building at 33 Larry Hirsch Lane.
“We are not asking them to cease and desist,” SUFA President Lina Carreiro O’Leary said Monday. “But when they use our address, when the town allows people to walk into that building and hand in money that is being given to the Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter, it causes nothing but confusion.”
In a July 5 letter to the Town Council, Carreiro O’Leary said the shelter didn’t adhere to a 2021 directive when, on May 16, it accepted a $120 donation intended for SUFA from a local business and gave it to the Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter.
The shelter manager, Westerly Police Capt. Wayne Crockford, had directed the staff in 2021 to decline to take donations and instead direct donors to information about both SUFA and FOWAS, Carreiro O’Leary said. That did not happen on May 16, a situation that has occurred on several occasions, she said.
SUFA also questioned how the Friends group is listed with on the state’s registry for businesses and other entities. Part of the group’s purpose statement mentions supporting the Westerly shelter “in fostering and continuing its mission exclusively for charitable religious and educational and scientific purposes.”
SUFA also said it didn’t give written permission, as is required, before the Friends put out literature and posters on the shelter’s walls.
SUFA, Carreiro O’Leary said, is the nonprofit that raised $2.8 million to build the Westerly Animal Shelter. At the time, volunteers proposed another group, Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter, to collect funds via 50-50 raffles, book sales, tag sales and the like. Going into the community to solicit donations was not envisioned, she said.
“That is what is causing all of the issues we are presented with,” she said. “Somebody has a coin bank that says the funds are for Stand Up for Animals. When they bring the funds into the Westerly Animal Shelter/Stand Up for Animals building, it is our name on the building. They intended the funds were to be for us, and when they get a letter stating otherwise, it confuses them and then we have to explain.”
Carreiro O’Leary also relayed an incident last fall when a merchant donation intended for SUFA was picked up by an animal shelter employee and given to the Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter.
“The business thought they were donating to SUFA because the community thinks: Westerly Animal Shelter, SUFA,” she said.
SUFA’s reputation is stellar, she said, and the group supports not only Westerly but surrounding communities.
Pawcatuck resident Virginia Ursin, vice president and co-founder of the Friends group, addressed the claims by SUFA.
“We all strongly feel that for SUFA to publicly impugn us without answering these allegations is something we can’t stand by,” Ursin said.
Ursin said the Friends have been in touch several times with the donor of the $120 on May 16.
“When this was done, they gave the shelter a choice of where to donate,” she said. “They didn’t come in with a check and say ‘This is for SUFA’ or ‘This is for FOWAS.’”
The last thing the group wants, Ursin said, is to take money not meant for it.
“I think that hurts our fundraising, it hurts our reputation,” she said. “As far as (the donor) is concerned, there’s absolutely no controversy. The money was put to good use and they’re happy about that.”
The group also has no control over how it’s classified in the state’s registry of businesses and nonprofits, she said.
“It’s a drop-down menu,” Ursin said. “We don’t do scientific experimentation on animals.”
She said the group would look again at the drop-down menu on the website and change it if necessary. The category the group selected was one that “fit” its mission, she said.
“Obviously we’re going to look again, because if somebody thinks this is going to affect people’s understanding of what we do or somehow create a problem for the town or shelter, that’s not what we want,” Ursin said.
The group also keeps less than $50,000 in the bank and so does not file a tax return, but does file an IRS form 1099N, with records back to the group’s inception.
“I have to say, accusing us of tax fraud is a frustrating thing to hear,” she said. “(SUFA), they know us, we know them. That they think we would do that is a little mind-boggling.”
Ursin said the Friends have taken down posters promoting its fundraising activities.
“I feel it’s important for us, for our credibility, to defend what we do,” she said.
FOWAS was founded in 2011 by a small circle of longtime shelter volunteers, Ursin said. She has volunteered for 18 years. The group also contributes financially to the shelter, with Ursin estimating she’s given it more than $10,000 during her time volunteering.
“Our mission is simply to help the shelter animals have a better quality of life and increase their chances of being adopted,” she said.
The group only maintains a Facebook page and has no paid employees, she said. The page features posts and photos of adoptable cats, kittens, puppies and dogs, from the Westerly shelter and pictures of animals shared from other organizations.
“The shelter does a fantastic job of taking care of animals,” Ursin said. The Friends build on that care by regularly identifying animals that need grooming, dental work and specialized diets, Ursin said. The group has spent $73,900 on medical expenses since its inception, she said.
“I think it’s very clear we’re about the animals at the shelter,” she said. “We’re hands-on and we know the good that we’ve done.”
Town Council member Joy Cordio is the council liaison to SUFA.
“The bottom line is, there is a lease that is being broken,” Cordio said. “We have a nonprofit using a town address as their address. We have a nonprofit using a town building. We wouldn’t let Bikes for Betty set up at DPW.”
Both groups do great work, she said, but the council might have to address the problem.
“There is definitely a risk for the town having a nonprofit soliciting donations,” she said.
Councilors Dylan LaPietra and William Aiello said they hadn’t heard about the shelter issue before.
“I think everybody has the animals’ best care in their hearts and minds,” Aiello said.
He said all parties have to comply with any lease agreements regarding the shelter. He hopes the situation can be resolved amicably.
“I like both organizations existing,” LaPietra said. “I don’t know that SUFA can have a monopoly on bringing money in and helping the animals out. It sounds like everybody has the animals at heart anyway at the end of the day. I hope this can get worked out.”
Council President Edward Morrone said the council should review the lease and that the issue would be on a future council agenda.
“Know how much we respect and appreciate what you do,” he told representatives from both groups on Monday.
I wonder if the Taxpayers of Westerly have been drawn into greater and greater support of the animal shelter over the years without adequate public disclosure. What is the history of the relationship, and does a contract exist, between the Town of Westerly and the other entities involved with the animal shelter, and is this relationship appropriate?
