WESTERLY — The subcommittee working to develop a plan for fixing the town's school buildings will soon seek input from the School Committee and Town Council.
The School Committee's Building Subcommittee agreed Thursday that after spending a few months reviewing proposals submitted by residents, it should check in with the full School Committee and the Town Council.
Members of the subcommittee said getting the the School Committee's input is critical since plans under consideration involve proposed grade configurations that are different from the ones proposed in the failed 2016 and 2019 projects.
"I would think that would drive most of what we are doing as a building committee and the Town Council will want to have input," said Christopher Duhamel, a member of the building subcommittee and the Town Council.
Brian McCuin, also a member of both the building subcommittee and the Town Council, said to gain approval the project should probably be in the range of $40 to $50 million.
During a wide ranging conversation on Thursday, subcommittee members discussed a few potential approaches including a project that would be limited to bringing existing buildings up to code.
John Pagano, facilities manager, cautioned that such a project could be expensive. The breadth of mechanical upgrades needed at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and Springbrook Elementary School will cost, Pagano said, several hundred thousand dollars or more at each school.
Subcommittee chairman Justin Hopkins said a project limited to bringing the existing buildings up to code would represent a shorter approach than the 2016 and 2019 plans.
"The problem with just bringing the buildings up to code is it's a 10-year plan paid for over 20 years. All previous building committees have looked to 20-to 30-year plans. If you just fix what we have that plan will not live as long as you are paying for it," Hopkins said.
Susan Martin, principal at Springbrook Elementary School and a member of the subcommittee, said it might be useful to determine the cost of an upgrade only project but said officials should also communicate the limitations.
"I do think we should tell the cost of get all buildings up to code because I think that cost is pretty big … the 2019 referendum was voted down and the end result is we still have State Street School and that isn’t really suited for our kids any longer. Are we going to spend $40 million on upgrades and not get to where we need?" Martin said.
Finance Director Diane Baker said the upgrade only approach might run counter to most cost benefit analysis approaches.
"We have to make sure that at a minimum the debt doesn't out live the benefit," Baker said.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alicia Storey suggested asking the Town Council for a project cost it would support and using that figure as a basis for developing a plan.
Giuseppi Gencarell, a member of the subcommittee and the School Committee, said he was partially motivated to run for office because of a belief the district needs a new school building.
"I was adamant we need a new building ... I still think we need a new building and I get it will be a hard sell," Gencarelli said.
One option, Gencarelli said, would be to build a new district-wide elementary school at the current State Street School site or having all of the district's elementary school children use what is now Westerly Middle School and building a new school at the middle school site for middle school children. Some of the plans submitted by residents and some of the ones that seem to have support from the building subcommittee include moving eighth grade students to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
Pagano said he was initially opposed to a new building but after studying his own cost estimates believes a new building would save the district from high renovation costs.
Hopkins also floated the possibility of upgrading Dunn's Corners and Springbrook and building a new new elementary school at the current State Street School site. The new building would be smaller and less expensive than the one proposed in the 2019 plan, he said.
The subcommittee would likely soon benefit from being able to hire a project manager to develop preliminary cost estimates for potential project options, Hopkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.