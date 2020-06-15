WESTERLY — The Building Subcommittee will seek direction from the School Committee before developing a plan to address deficiencies in the town’s elementary schools.
After reviewing a proposed schedule on June 9 that would have aimed for construction to start in late 2022, members of the subcommittee discussed financial and other uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risks inherent in starting to develop a project less than five months before an election that is expected to bring changes to the composition of both the School Committee and the Town Council.
Christopher Duhamel, president of the Westerly Town Council and a member of the subcommittee, said it was “not realistic” to seek local approval of a Stage 1 application to the state Department of Education in early September with the election following just a couple of months later.
Superintendent of School Mark Garceau was similarly skeptical.
“I don’t have any expectation that the Town Council is going to allow the district to submit a Stage 1 application in September,” Garceau said.
The virus has thrown the Town Council’s revenue projections askew, said Town Councilor Brian McCuin, who also serves on the subcommittee. Officials are uncertain if residents will be able to pay their taxes and are worried about the town’s annual share of the state’s hotel, meals and beverage tax, McCuin said. Those uncertainties would make it hard for town officials and residents to support a building project.
“I always thought our goal was getting something passed ... if we’re nervous about it, what’s that going to tell the voters?” McCuin said.
Garceau noted that the last time the School Committee discussed a building project was prior to the pandemic. At that time, the Building Subcommittee was working toward a goal of developing a project proposal in time for inclusion as a ballot question in November.
Under the new, recently developed schedule developed by Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins, a special referendum would have occurred next year.
“I don’t know that the School Committee ever opined on a Stage 1 application for September. This committee would be getting ahead of ourselves if we went for Sept. 1,” Garceau said.
Hopkins agreed the subcommittee should seek in put from the School Committee but voiced concern about more waiting.
“I think it’s a sad commentary on what we promised in terms of working together, in terms of transparency, that the prospect of an election in November is going to delay by six to eight months a school construction project. I understand that’s where we are but that doesn’t mean that I think it’s right or fair to students,” Hopkins said.
Christine Cooke, who serves as chairwoman of the School Committee and is a member of the Building Subcommittee, asked whether the district’s education plan, which must serve as the foundation of proposed building plans, is still supported.
Some subcommittee members also suggested working on potential building project plans without a specific time schedule in mind. Hopkins said he was reluctant to adopt that approach.
“If we are going to be asking members of the community to volunteer their time I want to make sure that it isn’t a pursuit that’s academic. I want to make sure there’s actually a goal,” Hopkins said, noting that a committee that worked in 2014 made recommendations that were not followed.
State funds that are available as project incentives that can raise reimbursement to around 50% from the standard 35% base rate are expected to expire at the end of 2022, officials said. Cooke said she would put the building project on the School Committee’s next agenda.
