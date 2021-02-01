WESTERLY — The subcommittee working to develop a plan for fixing the town's school buildings is inching toward presenting broad proposals to the School Committee and Town Council.
The Building Subcommittee, on Thursday, discussed how to seek input from the two entities. Many of the proposals under consideration are based on grade configurations that differ from the ones proposed in the plan that failed at a referendum in 2019. A building plan was also voted down in 2016.
"We need the School Committee first because these are different grade configurations. Will they support it?" said Christopher Duhamel, a town councilor who serves on the Building Subcommittee.
For instance, under a few of the new proposals, the eighth grade would be moved out of Westerly Middle School and situated at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall. Another proposal calls for renovating all of the district's current school buildings, and another would see the reopening of the Bradford School, which is currently used for recreation programming.
A different plan would reduce the number of elementary schools to two by closing State Street School and expanding both Dunn's Corners and Springbrook schools. Building a new school building for use by all of the district's pre-k through Grade 5 students has also been discussed.
Several subcommittee members said the panel should soon present plans with cost estimates in order to gauge the Town Council's support and to get a clear understanding of the town's borrowing capacity.
"Do we have enough to provide ballpark prices, because [the discussion] will just circle back to whether it's affordable or not," Duhamel said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau agreed the subcommittee should hear from the Town Council. He also noted that some members of the Town Council opposed the 2019 plan on the basis of both cost and grade configuration.
"We're not even at the conceptual level yet, but unless we get a sense from the Town Council on money and what they would support, we are just spinning our wheels," Garceau said.
Giuseppi Gencarella, who was elected to the School Committee in November and is a member of the subcommittee, called for a public information campaign explaining why a project grade configuration was chosen and emphasizing reimbursement from the state Department of Education.
"I don't remember hearing much about the other referendums. Was there advertising? Did we get out there and talk to the community? I'd be more than happy to do that," Gencarella said.
Justin Hopkins, School Building Subcommittee chairman, recalled the previous public information campaign, but said Gencarella's question pointed to a need for an improved information campaign.
The 2019 and 2016 projects failed because both the Town Council and School Committee did not unanimously support either plan, said Dianne Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee chairwoman.
"We did a good job getting information out there ... aside from going door to door, I don't know how to do a better job .... The fact that both times both the School Committee and Town Council were divided, I think that the crux. I think this time we all acknowledge that was a problem," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Hiring a project manager might be helpful in developing a public information campaign, Hopkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.