\WESTERLY — Members of the team working on a grant-funded project to study ways to improve fish passage and reduce the potential for flooding along the Pawcatuck River in the area of the Potter Hill Mill dam recently held a meeting to address concerns raised by residents and state leaders.
The team is looking for funding to pay for an “independent third party assessment of the dam” and a group of students and professors from the University of Rhode Island are studying the lower section of the river and wetlands, officials said during a virtual meeting held on June 10. The URI inquiry will include predictions on environmental changes that might follow removal of the dam, which is classified as being in “poor condition” by the state Department of Environmental Protection because of leaking, failing or inoperable gate structures.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also provided a $100,000 grant that was matched by the town and the Nature Conservancy, and the grant is being used to study fish passage and flood mitigation including removal or partial removal of the dam.
Residents of Hopkinton, during an information meeting in March, raised questions about the effect removal of the dam would have on their drinking water wells. Nils Wiberg, a water resources engineer with Fuss & O’Neill, an environmental engineering firm with offices in Providence, said during the June 10 meeting that 125 certified letters had been mailed to residents who live near the dam asking them to answer questions about their wells.
Wiberg also noted that a few property owners were compensated to replace their wells as part of dam removal and modification projects in the White Rock and Lower Shannock areas.
“This is really part and parcel to doing dam removal projects — mitigating effects when there is an effect,” Wiberg said. Fuss & O’Neil is designing options for removing the dam and how the area will be left if it is removed.
The preferred option, Wiberg said, calls for removal of the dam structure and a poorly performing fish ladder and allowing for development of a natural channel that would be dug out in one area to address low flow periods that could hamper fish passage. The channel would consist of natural cobbles, gravel, and sand; and the banks of the river would be built up with stone to stabilize the area near the dam.
Susan Patton, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, suggested wetlands were unlikely to be negatively effected by removal of the dam saying they are resilient and often adapt to seasonal and other changes to surface water and groundwater levels. The array of wildlife that currently lives in and around the river will continue to thrive, she said.
“What we do on this river stretches way beyond Westerly and Hopkinton to the neighboring towns in Rhode Island, Connecticut and out to Little Narragansett Bay and Block Island ... we are potentially restoring the river back to what nature has been constructing for hundreds if not thousands of years,” Patton said.
Because the dam was constructed to provide hydro-power rather than hold large volumes of water back, Wiberg said removing it would have little effect on the river’s “flood storage.” Alternatively, officials said, sudden failure of the dam could easily send debris down the river that would damage bridges and property.
State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy said his constituents and Hopkinton and Westerly continue to be concerned the planning process is moving too quickly.
“What I’m hearing is that the outcome has already been decided and this is just the hoops to jump through,” Kennedy said.
Town Manger J. Mark Rooney said Hopkinton officials were involved in developing the initial application for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant. He also noted that the dam and efforts to mitigate potential problems related to it have been part of the Comprehensive Plan and other planning documents for several years.
Repairing the dam, Rooney and others said, is impractical because finding funds and an agency to maintain it after repairs would be difficult.
