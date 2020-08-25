WESTERLY — Operations at Westerly Hospital reflect the "new normal" developed during the past six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility's doctors and administrators say current operations and protocols reflect the knowledge they've gained to date and the diminishing cases in southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut as compared to earlier in the year.
Should a surge occur, the hospital is ready to put stricter approaches in place, administrators said during a recent interview and tour.
Whereas visitors were prohibited in March, patients may now have one visitor per day under a new policy put in place about three weeks ago. "We know it's important to have family members as part of the care team," said Dr. Kevin Torres, Westerly Hospital's associate chief medical officer, during the tour.
While the hospital experienced a drop-off in overall patients in the late winter and spring, the facility is now seeing patient counts more in line with average volumes and an expected number of elective surgeries and other procedures, Torres said.
A single door is now the only entrance aside from the emergency department. Upon entering, individuals are required to have their temperature taken at infrared stations adjacent to the main welcome desk. Those with temperatures above 100 degrees are asked to leave until their temperature returns to a more normal level.
The infrared stations represent an evolution in the hospital's approach to COVID-19. In the early days of the pandemic, hospital staff checked visitors with handheld devices. The infrared stations are more technologically sound and cut down on potential staff exposure to the virus, said Patrick Green, the hospital's president and chief executive officer.
The temperature stations also help limit potential COVID-19-positive individuals from moving through the facility. Prior to COVID-19, patients who were scheduled for procedures would undergo part of the check-in process in other parts of the hospital.
"This completes the whole check-in as you're coming in and allows us to do it down here rather than sending people up through the hospital," Torres said.
Signs in the entrance area explaining social-distancing methods and hand-sanitizer stations are ubiquitous. Some of the furniture in waiting areas has been removed to accommodate social-distancing standards.
"Our approach has really helped out and kept the prevalence down," Green said.
Employees at the welcome desk and other public-facing areas sit behind protective Plexiglass, and cleaning regimens have been increased.
"They were always good but now we're cleaning more often. It's a heightened awareness," Green said.
Some amenities, such as a valet parking service, remains suspended. Some hospital workers continue to telecommute rather than coming in to the hospital. The hospital's doctors, nurses and other employees constantly review policies and approaches, with patient and staff safety being the top priority, Green said. If the virus surges, he said, the hospital will return to stricter protocols such as cutting back on elective surgeries.
"This is the new normal. I think we're going to be operating in an environment where there's going to be COVID for a while, so we have to continue to serve the community," Green said.
On Monday, the hospital was treating a single COVID-19 positive patient. All COVID-19 patients are isolated from the greater patient population and Green noted all of the hospital's room are private.
"We have all the protections in place. People should feel comfortable coming back. Their safety is our priority," Green said.
Being part of the larger Yale Health system avails Westerly Hospital of a broad knowledge and experience base, which helps implement safety and testing protocols, Torres said.
"We're here and we're prepared to take care of the community. We're watching for COVID cases but also taking care of the community appropriately," Torres said.
