WESTERLY — Practicing a skill he learned from his forefathers, Theodore Pahiea Ellison "Ted" Brown wedged a small stone into the side of a large, square, bluestone-topped structure one morning last week as he knelt on a pathway in Wilcox Park.
"It's like a big puzzle," said Brown with his trademark smile as he carefully worked the stone into the side of the structure he was building.
Stonework, said Brown is "the family trade," one he learned from his grandfather, Tarzan, his father, "Sonny," and his "Uncle Thunderbolt."
Brown, 55, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe and a nationally-recognized stone mason, designed the new stone marker to better showcase and protect a plaque dedicated to his grandfather, the late Ellison "Tarzan" Brown. The plaque had become chipped, to the disappointment of the Brown family, and Ted was working hard, determined to finish his project before Saturday's Summer Pops concert.
Anna Brown-Jackson of Narragansett, Ted's cousin, and another of Tarzan's grandchildren, said when members of the extended Brown family learned their grandfather's plaque had been damaged, they were concerned and wanted to properly repair and protect the plaque.
Tarzan Brown, who lived in the Potter Hill section of Westerly, may have been a noted stone mason, but he has perhaps become better known for his groundbreaking athletic achievements. A two-time Boston Marathon winner, Tarzan was an Olympian, an American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and the man who gave the marathon's famed "Heartbreak Hill" it's name.
An original plaque was installed in the park back in the 1980s, Brown-Jackson explained, after her grandfather's friend and personal trainer — the late Thomas "Tippy" Salimeno — raised enough money with a group of friends and "made arrangements so the plaque and a tree could be planted ... in Tarzan's honor and memory."
Her family "felt very strongly" that Ted was the only person for the job. After all, she said, "Ted is a stone mason and Tarzan’s grandson, and the right person to design and build up the area around it so that the plaque would be protected."
"We've come from a long line of masons," she said in an email. "From as far back as we know."
Stone masonry "is one of our tribes and peoples' known legacies," Brown-Jackson said, pointing out that "from the beginning of time," Narragansett men made use of Rhode Island's rocky earth by building stone walls, "many of which are still in place."
"Some people look at the wall and see it as just that ... a stone wall," she said. "But from a young age we’re taught this stone wall means so much more.
"Some walls were actual paths our ancestors took to get from one place to another," she said, calling walls "the street signs of today."
"Our grandfather used to say his work had the 'rustic look'," said Brown-Jackson, who lives in Narragansett and works at the University of Rhode Island. "Many of the walls my grandfather built locally are still standing."
"I started working with my father and grandfather when I was eight years old," said Ted, who on this day was teaching his nephew, 26-year-old Lakota Northup, the trade he learned from his father and grandfather.
"It's a Native American tradition that's been passed down through the generations," said Ted, a Charlestown native, as he worked to redefine the edges of the marker and create a stone slanted back to make sure the plaque would "stand out."
"I just hope I finish before the Pops," said Ted. "My plan is to have it done before the Pops."
As Brown worked on his project, volunteers from the Chorus of Westerly were hammering away on a stage being built for Saturday's Summer Pops concert, an event that will bring thousands of people to Wilcox Park.
Brown-Jackson said when the family first learned of the damage done to the Tarzan Brown plaque, they reached out right away to Wilcox Park Superintendent Alan Peck, "who replied immediately."
"Mr. Alan Peck has been an awesome support," said Brown-Jackson in an email. "He's been with us every step of the way.
"We assured the park committee that Ted’s work would only beautify the park," she added. "He worked very closely as a young boy with my dad and his dad to learn the trade."
"Ted is an excellent stone mason," she said, "As he got older he took masonry work to another level."
Ted, whose work has been featured in national magazines, did much of the stonework at the former Carnegie Abbey Club in Portsmouth — now known as The Aquidneck Club — and has built extraordinary stone fireplaces from Rhode Island to Minnesota and in between.
"I’m proud of my cousin Ted’s artistic creations because he has built on what he learned from his dad and our grandfather," said Brown-Jackson. "But he's isn’t the bragging type. He's very humble about his work."
"The rest of our family is so proud of him and his work," she said, noting that he was "completely honored" when they asked him to design and build the new stone structure for the plaque.
"Both Ted and Anna have been a pleasure to work with on this project," said Peck in an email, noting that Ted was "nearing completion" with the Tarzan Brown marker, and predicting the project would be complete before Saturday's Pops concert. "The enhanced Wilcox Park marker ... is a fitting tribute to one of our best hometown heroes. Tarzan Brown was a remarkable person.
"For his generation, his athletic achievements are unsurpassed by anyone from this region," Peck said. "His perseverance and success in overcoming social obstacles [along with] the financial challenges he faced were achievements in themselves.
"His unorthodox training regime and legendary stops along race routes make him even more of a unique character," Peck added. "I am reminded of the Frank Sinatra song, 'I did it my way!'"
