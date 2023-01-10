WESTERLY — Town Council members were taken aback Monday by a new estimate that it would cost up to $46.8 million — or more — to upgrade Westerly’s wastewater treatment plant.
The estimate comes from Jacobs, the engineering firm that’s managed and run the town’s plant on Margin Street since 2017. Jacobs gave the council an update Monday on its work to revise the wastewater facilities upgrade plan. Jacobs submitted the plan to the state Department of Environmental Management at the end of September 2022 and is waiting for its response.
“It was my understanding this project was going to cost $15 million,” Councilor Philip Overton said. “And now it’s going to cost $46 million. Where is the disconnect?”
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said the lower figure was from two to three years ago at the start of the process. The figure jumped to $20 to $25 million when DEM set stricter limits on the amount of nitrogen within treated wastewater that the town can discharge into the Pawcatuck River.
Further examination of the facilities as part of the plan led Jacobs to identify even more costs to replace aging equipment, Lacey indicated.
“Once upon a time there was a number floating around,” Council President Edward Morrone said. “This is not that number. It is extraordinarily larger than the number that was floating around.”
Jacobs' facilities plan update manager, Andrea Braga, said the prior estimates included only the upgrade to the systems that handle nitrogen discharge, which is the level of pollution the state allows into waterways.
“It wasn’t the head-to-toe look at the facility, and really finding that over 50 percent of the equipment is beyond its useful life,” Braga said. “It’s a much bigger expansion than just the facility, and it hasn’t been upgraded in quite a long time. It’s an older facility and a good investment for increasing the life of the facility.”
At the current planning stage, the estimate could vary from 30 percent below or 50 percent more than the $46 million, according to Jacobs.
Factors driving the cost increase include supply chain interruptions, a dearth of construction labor and other factors.
“What we’ve been finding in the industry since the start of COVID in 2020 is lingering supply chain challenges,” John Tobia, the Jacobs plant upgrade design project manager, said.
Jacobs is advocating for a design-build delivery of the upgrade project, meaning the firm would serve as the single “point of responsibility.”
“It allows Westerly to not be in the middle between a design engineer and a general contractor as might be typical,” Tobia said. The town could have as much or as little input as it wants, he said.
The wastewater plant currently handles an average flow of 2 million gallons of wastewater daily and serves about 16,000 customers. The plant is designed to discharge 15 milligrams per liter of nitrogen effluent into the Pawcatuck River between May 1 and Oct. 31.
The operation also includes 60 miles of sewer lines, more than 6,000 service connections and nine pump stations.
The Rhode Island Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit limits how much pollutants the town is allowed to release into the river after the wastewater has been treated at the plant.
The permit is valid for five years and was last reissued for Westerly in 2021.
“Pollutant limits change, the technology of wastewater treatment systems change. The limits get stricter as we move along in time,” Braga said.
The plant cannot meet the 2021 permit effluent limits, she said. The total nitrogen limit in the new permit is 5 milligrams per liter.
“RIDEM knew that when they issued the permit that we couldn’t meet the limits,” Braga said. The town entered into a consent decree with the state in order to plan and build upgrades to meet the new limit, Braga said.
Work over the past year on the facilities plan update was completed and submitted to the DEM on time, Braga said.
“It is currently in their hands and we’re waiting for approval,” she said.
After DEM gives the plan a green light, the town then has 12 months to design the system upgrade, along with a schedule to complete the upgrades in no more than 24 months, also after DEM approval of the system plans.
“That’s everything associated with meeting those permit limits — the nitrogen improvement upgrades at the plant,” Braga said.
An assessment of needs at the plant as part of the process also discovered other areas at the end of their useful life that must be upgraded, according to Jacobs. The assessment also included “future planning” for additional service connections.
The work also took into account the town’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan, addressing a 20-year sewer service extension. Jacobs worked with the town to project approximately 522 new housing units hooking up to the system over the next 20 years.
The upgrades fall into four broad categories, Tobia said.
“Those are the upgrades needed for the lower nitrogen limits,” including biological treatment basins, “where the heart of the treatment process takes place. You’ve got two existing; the plan requires installation of a third, and each will be reconfigured for the recommended treatment process upgrade.”
Other areas in need of upgrades are equipment that’s exceeded its useful life; support systems such as electrical, heating and odor control and installation of a flood resiliency berm because of the plant’s proximity to the river, Tobia said.
The large cost estimate figure would “narrow in” as part of the 12-month design phase, Tobia said.
“At the end of the design, there will be a construction cost,” he said. “As we step through the detailed design process, the town will get construction cost updates along the way.”
Lacey said the millions needed to perform such work would not come from a bond referendum, but a revenue bond.
“An easy way to explain it is a line of credit based on the town’s bond rating,” Lacey said. “You get a line of credit that is still a bond, that does not go to voters. You get a line that is 'x' amount of dollars and then with the blessing of the council you implement the revenue bond and then you have the funding.”
Lacey also said Jacobs is working with the town to research the possibility of federal grant money for the work.
