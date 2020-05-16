WESTERLY — Pete S. Stefanski has been elected chairperson of the Westerly Community Credit Union board of directors, the credit union announced this week.
Stefanski has been on the board of directors since 2012. He originally served on the Supervisory Committee from 2008-13, and as board member from 2013-17, followed by his most recent position of secretary since 2017. He is the chairperson of the CEO Succession Planning Committee and is a member of the Board Development, Building, Business Continuity Review, and Orientation Committees.
Stefanski also volunteers his time with fundraising efforts to benefit the Saint Clare Church. He received a Bachelor's Degree in accounting from Central Connecticut University and a master’s in business administration from University of New Haven. He is employed at Electric Boat Corporation in Groton as a senior finance manager and ethics director.
The election of officers was held on April 23.
