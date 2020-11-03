2:35 p.m. update:
WESTERLY — Election workers reported lines of voters waiting for the polls to open early this morning but a manageable level following the early rush which they said dissipated about 30 minutes after the polls opened.
Candidates for the Town Council and School Committee circulated through the seven polling places trying to touch base with voters one last time before they walked into to exercise their democratic right to help choose who leads the country, the state, and the town.
One voter said he hoped the election would bring about a restoration of the nation's standing in the world.
"I'll be glad when we get our respect back. I think other countries judge us as being untrustworthy now after all that has gone on. We don't seem to be respected the way we were," said James McGrath as he left the Bradford Italo American Citizens Club polling place. "Maybe what we need is a politician not a business man."
McGrath said he was pleased with leadership in the town and mostly voted for incumbent candidates seeking reelection to the Town Council and School Committee.
There are about 19,430 voters eligible to vote in Westerly for this election. About 3,242 ballots were cast by voters who took advantage of the opportunity to vote before today and about 4,321 mail ballots were accepted.
Caswell Cooke Jr., who is seeking reelection to the Town Council, greeted voters as they arrived to the Venice Restaurant polling place in Misquamicut.
"I'm cautiously optimistic," Cooke said.
Having circled through the different polling places since early this morning, Cooke described turnout as slow but speculated that many took advantage of early voting and vote by mail opportunities.
Michael Ober, a candidate for School Committee, greeted voters at the Bradford Elementary School polling place shortly after noon.
"I'm getting a good response and it's a nice day. I'm always hopeful," Ober said.
— Dale P. Faulkner
Original:
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Westerly polling places (open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different precincts attached.
WESTERLY POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 3601: Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road
Precinct 3602: Westerly High School Gymnasium, 23 Ward Ave.
Precinct 3603: State Street Elementary School Gymnasium, 35 State St.
Precinct 3604: Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road
Precinct 3605: Westerly Middle School Cafeteria, 10 Sandy Hill Road
Precinct 3606: Springbrook Elementary School Gymnasium, 39 Springbrook Road
Precinct 3607: Bradford School Gymnasium, 15 Church St.
You must bring valid photo ID. For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-348-2503 or ktracy@westerlyri.gov.
