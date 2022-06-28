PROVIDENCE — The state Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a Superior Court judge's decision in the defamation lawsuit filed against the town and other defendants by former zoning officer Elizabeth Burdick.
The high court's decision, which was released on June 23, follows oral arguments that were heard on April 6. Burdick, who served as zoning officer for about 4½ years until February 2013, filed an appeal of Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter's decision that found in favor of the town and seven officials and granted the town and officials' motions for summary judgment after finding Burdick "failed to establish that there remains any genuine issue of material fact as to her charges of retaliation under the Rhode Island Whistleblowers' Protection Act, defamation, invasion of privacy, negligence, or civil conspiracy."
If the Supreme Court finds in Burdick's favor, her lawsuit would be returned to Superior Court for a trial. If the high court finds in favor of the town, the case would conclude.
In her lawsuit, Burdick claims she was defamed and retaliated against when former Town Council President Christopher Duhamel publicly called for a state police investigation of Burdick to see if she had committed a crime while employed by the town. Duhamel made the comments about two years after Burdick had entered into a voluntary separation agreement with the town.
Duhamel's call for a state police investigation followed questions raised by Robert Lombardo, a resident and lawyer, who obtained private e-mail communication involving Burdick in which she discussed the Copar Quarries of Westerly case. The company's operations consumed the attention of town officials from 2010, when the company signed an agreement to lease land in Bradford, to 2015, when the company declared bankruptcy.
Burdick also claimed, in her lawsuit, that she suffered invasion of privacy when details of her employment history were disclosed, and that her rights under the state Whistleblower Protection Act were violated when town officials retaliated against her.
The suit also claims town officials did not follow terms of Burdick's separation agreement with the town when they failed to remove a "defamatory" memorandum from Burdick's personnel file.
In her appeal, Burdick argues that Taft-Carter erred in concluding the state Whistleblower Protection Act does not protect former employees.
"The state Whistleblower Protection Act is intended to protect whistleblowers from employer retaliation. Construing that statute in a manner which would allow disgruntled employers to threaten or otherwise discriminate against an employee regarding the former employee's privileges of employment including the right to seek future employment is inconsistent with the purpose of the statute. It is against this backdrop by which the town's conduct subsequent to [Burdick's] separation from her employment must be judged," the appeal reads.
Gregory Massad, Burdick's lawyer, also argues in the appeal that Taft-Carter erred when she found that Burdick was a public figure, a determination that subjected her defamation claims to a higher legal standard than if she had not been deemed to have been a public figure. Massad declined to comment for this article because the appeal is pending. Matthew Oliverio, the lawyer who represents the town in the Burdick case, could not be reached for comment.
The state police investigation that Duhamel requested was conducted and it exonerated Burdick of any wrongdoing.
Although there were originally additional defendants in the Superior Court case, Burdick's appeal pertains only to the town, Duhamel, and Daniel Kinder, a lawyer who worked for the town and handled Burdick's original complaints against town officials, according to the Supreme Court's decision.
Additional oral arguments before the Supreme Court have not yet been scheduled. Massad is required to file an opening brief by Aug. 4. The town will then have 40 days to file a response brief, after which Massad will have 20 days to file a reply brief.
