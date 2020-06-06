WESTERLY — Second- and third-grade teachers Miss Knowlden and Miss Halgren had a big-time effect on a young Linda Alicchio, and for more than 20 years she has had a similar effect on her own students.
Alicchio, who was recently named the Westerly School District's Teacher of the Year, credits her two teachers from the elementary school she attended in Guilford, Conn., with imparting lasting lessons.
"My second- and third-grade teachers made a profound impact on me. I knew then as a child that I wanted to teach," Alicchio said during a recent interview.
As a tribute to Miss Halgren, Alicchio, who is a third-grade teacher at State Elementary School, writes a poem that weaves in the names of each of her students at the end of each school year. Halgren did the same thing when Alicchio was her student.
"I thought that was wonderful, and if I did get a job teaching I would do the same thing," Alicchio said.
Alicchio clearly has a similar effect on her students. Last year one of her former students who hopes to become a teacher interned at State Street during her senior year at Westerly High School in order to spend more time with Alicchio and to soak up her style. Audrey Faubert, State Street Elementary School principal, said similar guests arrive regularly.
"Every year someone will come back to visit her. Sometimes it's a middle school student, sometimes it's a high school student and sometimes it's someone who is in college. It happens every year — someone wants to tell her what an impact she had on them," said Faubert, who has worked with Alicchio for 18 years.
Alicchio's passion for teaching extends beyond the walls of her classroom, Faubert said, to looking at the entire school.
"She makes everybody, the whole staff, better," Faubert said.
The children, Faubert said, see Alicchio "as real" because she shares parts of herself, such as her interest in music, when she plays recorded tunes in the morning as the kids arrive for the day.
Faubert credits Alicchio with playing a significant role in the school's designation in November as a 5-star school, the highest rating, in the state Department of Education's Star Rating system. The performance of third- and fourth-grade students plays an important part in the rating system.
"Linda had a lot to do with that with her own students and pushing her colleagues," Faubert said.
Alicchio first started teaching in the 1980s when she worked at St. Michael School in Pawcatuck. She also worked at elementary schools in Ashaway and Hope Valley. She left the profession for a while and then returned, getting a job at Tower Street School and now State Street School. She calls Westerly a "terrific school district" and points to how well the district has adapted to the distance learning approach necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Westerly did such a great job. I believe it should be a model," Alicchio said.
As an example of district administrators' prowess in setting up the virtual education system, she pointed to the new use of the district's assessment tools in a digital platform. The district also managed to get a computer in the hands of every student who needed one, she said.
Students and parents were initially concerned, but Alicchio said she and other teachers set expectations right away.
"We empower them. I told them that this is just a new way that we are going to be learning and that we will have the same curriculum," Alicchio said.
In addition to her teachers, Alicchio credits her parents for instilling in her and her two brothers an understanding of the importance of education.
"Every night at dinner my parents would ask us what we learned in school that day, and they were sticklers for good grades and had a great work ethic," Alicchio said.
In addition to her classroom work, Alicchio serves on State Street Elementary School's School Improvement Team and has long been involved in a variety of local education committees. She also helps run a summer field trip program that brings elementary school students to visit colleges in the area to give them an early look at places of higher education. Alicchio's peers, Faubert said, often seek her out for advice and counsel.
"She's definitely admired by her colleagues, and people will go to her for advice. She's a pleasure to work with because she is constantly refining and working on her practice to do better and move the school along," Faubert said.
